Experts Say the 2024 Hurricane Season Could Break Records. Here’s How To Prepare

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be one of the most active on record — and now is the time for homeowners to start preparing. Check your local building code and your insurance policies before June 1, and consider improving your home’s fortifications against wind, rain and flooding.

Will 2024 be a bad hurricane season?

Experts on the Tropical Weather and Climate Research Team at Colorado State University (CSU) are predicting an extremely active Atlantic hurricane season in 2024. CSU’s annual seasonal forecast, released on April 4, 2024, predicts 23 named tropical storms — this is nearly 60 percent higher than the 1991-2020 seasonal average of 14.4 named storms. Of these storms, CSU predicts that 11 will develop into hurricanes, and five will become major hurricanes — Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

By comparison, none of the last three hurricane seasons have seen as many as 23 named storms. The last year with as many storms was 2020, which tied with 2005 as the worst hurricane season on record. In other words, 2024 is set up to potentially become either the second-worst or worst hurricane season on record. In fact, this is the highest-ever hurricane prediction that CSU has ever issued.

CSU researchers — who have been releasing annual hurricane forecasts since 1984 — say they have above-average confidence in this April outlook. While there’s still plenty of time for conditions to shift before the hurricane season starts on June 1, it’s best to prepare now for an extremely active season.

2024 hurricane season predictions

CSU is predicting that 2024 hurricane activity will be about 160 percent of the average hurricane season, with a 62 percent probability of a major hurricane making landfall for the entire U.S. coastline.

Forecast 2024 Prediction 1991-2020 Average Named storms 23 14.4 Hurricanes 11 7.2 Hurricane days 45 27 Major hurricanes 5 3.2 Major hurricane days 13 7.4

2024 vs. previous hurricane seasons

The 2024 hurricane season will likely be the most severe since 2020 and could even exceed 2020’s record-breaking activity, as recorded in the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s annual Tropical Cyclone Reports (TCRs).

Forecast 2024 prediction 2023 2022 2021 2020 Named storms 23 19 14 21 30 Hurricanes 11 7 9 7 14

Future hurricane predictions

CSU’s April outlook is just the first look at the 2024 hurricane season. As hurricane season develops, CSU’s Tropic Weather and Climate Research team will release updates on:

June 11

July 9

August 6

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release its 2024 hurricane outlook on May 23rd. Throughout hurricane season, you can visit the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) website for live forecasts and hurricane tracking.

Where will hurricane season be most severe?

Hurricane season will likely be most severe along the Gulf Coast, in states like Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Compared to the historical average landfall probability of 27 percent, CSU researchers predict that the Gulf Coast has a 42 percent chance of landfall during the 2024 hurricane season. The East Coast from the Florida peninsula north has a 34 percent chance of landfall in 2024. For a more granular look, you can estimate the hurricane risk associated with your area using FEMA’s National Risk Index.

The severity of hurricane season doesn’t just depend on where hurricanes make landfall — it also depends on the strength of the built environment. Researchers at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) recently released the 2024 Rating the States Hurricane Coast report, which found serious shortcomings in building codes in hurricane-prone states like Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

“Building codes are an absolutely vital tool in keeping communities healthy and resilient,” says Dr. Anne Cope, chief engineer at IBHS. “We see a direct correlation between mortgage delinquency rates after landfalling hurricanes and a lack of building code.”

Poor building codes also have the potential to increase the financial impacts of hurricane season on insurance companies — which then pass on their financial risk to consumers in the form of steep insurance premiums.

Avg. full coverage auto insurance premium Avg. home insurance premium for $300K in dwelling 2024 building code score (IBHS) Florida $3,579 $5,770 95 Louisiana $3,625 $5,709 91 Mississippi $2,095 $4,289 44 Texas $2,637 $4,039 33 Alabama $2,116 $2,969 30 North Carolina $1,713 $2,535 85 South Carolina $1,842 $2,320 92 Georgia $2,718 $2,057 67 Rhode Island $2,875 $1,983 87 New York $3,751 $1,710 67 Connecticut $2,280 $1,657 90 Massachusetts $1,667 $1,606 77 Maryland $2,582 $1,599 77 Virginia $1,892 $1,391 96 Maine $1,520 $1,154 46 New Jersey $2,239 $1,102 92 Delaware $2,414 $1,026 23 New Hampshire $1,700 $941 47

To check the local building code in your area, head to InspectToProtect.org and type in your address or ZIP code to see how well your local building code may protect against hurricane season. And if your area’s building code is weak? “Get noisy,” Cope says. She points to Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama, where a grassroots movement following Hurricane Katrina led to the adoption of a more robust building code than the rest of the state, which got a failing grade in this year’s study.

How homeowners can prep for hurricane season

While building code and meteorological predictions can suggest areas where hurricane season may hit hardest, it’s up to individual homeowners to prepare their property for the season.

Jake Sorber, the research project scientist at IHBS, says the main objective of hurricane home prep is to keep wind out of the home. The key to preventing hurricane damage is maintaining a strong building envelope — that is, the structural components (walls, roof, foundation) that make up your home’s shell. When hurricane winds breach that envelope — through a crack, a broken window or a crushed garage door — the entire structure weakens and pressure can build up on the roof. “The roof is the first line of defense,” Sorber says. “If you can keep your roof on your home, then you’re in better shape.”

Use the follow steps as your pre-season home improvement checklist:

Roof inspection: Get your roof inspected before June 1 to resolve any issues, such as loose shingles or poor sealing.

Get your roof inspected before June 1 to resolve any issues, such as loose shingles or poor sealing. Garage door testing: Check your garage door for a wind compliance label. If the door isn’t rated for hurricane winds, consider installing a new door with a wind rating that’s sufficient for hurricane winds.

Check your garage door for a wind compliance label. If the door isn’t rated for hurricane winds, consider installing a new door with a wind rating that’s sufficient for hurricane winds. Seal gaps and cracks: Minor cracks in your home’s exterior can become major problems when subjected to hurricane winds.

Minor cracks in your home’s exterior can become major problems when subjected to hurricane winds. Purchase and install hurricane shutters: Windows are weak points in a hurricane. Don’t wait till the day of the storm to nail up plywood. Invest early in hurricane shutters designed to withstand wind.

On hurricane day, clear your yard and close all interior doors. “Bring stuff inside,” says Cope. “That big wheel, those potted plants, the lawn furniture — move that inside so it’s not blowing around.” All of these efforts, she says, are about giving your home “the best fighting chance” during hurricane season.

Home insurance for hurricane season

Before June 1, check your home insurance policy to see what’s covered — and what may not be.

“Understanding what kind of perils your home insurance policy will and won’t cover is vital,” says Shannon Martin, a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst. “Before hurricane season starts, review your insurance policy for coverage gaps, and make sure you are comfortable with your current deductible.” If you’re not sure how to read your policy, or if you think you might need more coverage, talk to your insurance agent to ensure that you’ve got the right coverage.

Martin warns that putting off your policy review can be problematic: “Once a storm is named, many carriers put policies on a moratorium and don’t allow coverage or deductible changes until days after the event has passed.”

It is a good idea to stock up on basic supplies like nails, plywood and roof tarp. Homeowners are required by insurers to conduct reasonable repairs to mitigate further damage. These supplies are usually overpriced and out of stock after catastrophic events, so being proactive can save you money. — SHANNON MARTIN, BANKRATE INSURANCE ANALYST

Auto insurance for hurricane season

While your home may be your focus as hurricane season approaches, don’t forget about your car. Vehicles are vulnerable to damage from wind, hail and flood caused by hurricanes. If your car’s insurance policy includes comprehensive coverage, you’ll typically be covered for hurricane damage such as:

Flooding

Hail

Wind

Falling objects or flying debris

Keep in mind: you must have comprehensive coverage on your policy for your insurance company to pay out for any of these events. If you only have state minimum coverage, or if your policy includes collision but not comprehensive coverage, you won’t be able to file a claim.

If you don’t already have comprehensive coverage, don’t wait to get it. Insurance companies often institute moratoriums on auto insurance as well in the lead up to a major weather event.

Do you have enough insurance coverage for hurricane season?

Review your insurance policies carefully before hurricane season to be sure that you have the coverage you need. For your home insurance policy, check the coverage limits and any associated deductibles on your policy for windstorm damage for your dwelling, other structures, personal property and living expenses.

Be sure to check for the following:

Which hurricane-related perils does your insurance policy cover, and which are excluded? For example, wind and wind-driven rain are typically covered, while flooding and mold damage generally aren’t.

Is your personal property covered at actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV)? Most standard policies only include ACV for personal belongings.

Do you need a separate flood insurance or windstorm insurance policy?

Take an inventory of your property before hurricane season begins so that you’re prepared for any potential claims down the road. You may also want to use the Emergency Financial First Aid Kit (EFFAK) created by FEMA and Operation HOPE to organize your key financial information, including insurance policy details, prior to hurricane season.

Frequently asked questions

How many hurricanes will there be in the 2024 season?

Climate researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) predict 23 named storms in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Of these, they predict that 11 will develop into hurricanes and five will reach major hurricane status (Category 3, 4 or 5).