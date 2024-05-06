What’s the Difference Between Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound?

By Beth Ann Mayer

Mounjaro and Zepbound (Tirzepatide): What to know Mounjaro and Zepbound are manufactured by Eli Lily, unlike Ozempic and Wegovy, which fall under the Novo Nordisk umbrella. Like Ozempic and Wegovy, one drug is approved for Type 2 Diabetes (Mounjaro in 2022Trusted Source), and the other, Zepbound, is approved for weight lossTrusted Source as of Nov. 8, 2023. As with Wegovy, individuals qualify to take Zepbound if they meet the following criteria: A body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher (obesity)

A BMI of 27 kg/m2 or higher (overweight) with a weight-related condition like high cholesterol or diabetes. Unlike Ozempic and Wegovy, there’s essentially no difference between Mounjaro and Zepbound other than the name. “It’s like being called Susie at home and Susan at work,” Roslin says. However, tirzepatide and semaglutide are not the same. “Mounjaro is a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor and GLP-1 receptor agonist,” Saunders says. “GIP and GLP-1 are satiety hormones that are naturally produced by the intestine. Mounjaro mimics these hormones, which leads to feeling full sooner after eating and remaining full longer. Mounjaro also slows down digestion, which can help with portion control and hunger.” It sounds similar to Ozempic and Wegovy — and it is. But the dual-hormone mechanism makes it distinct. “Due to its dual-hormone mechanism, Mounjaro appears to provide a greater improvement in glucose control than Ozempic, though this has not been studied in head-to-head trials,” McGowan says. Research conducted by Eli Lily from a pair of trials, SURMOUNT-3Trusted Source and SURMOUNT-4, indicated that individuals taking tirzepatide lost 26.6% of their body weight over an 84-week period, which is more than the 15% people lost using Wegovy in a shorter 68-week span. It can also be taken at a higher weekly dose. “Mounjaro is taken as a once-weekly, subcutaneous injection via a single-use, disposable pen injector,” McGowan says. “The starting dose is 2.5mg, increasing by 2.5 mg every four weeks until a final dose of 15 mg, or the maximum tolerated dose, is reached.” Additionally, Saunders says that, while the benefits and side effects are similar, tirzepatide appears to be better tolerated. More significant weight loss and the potential for fewer side effects may make tirzepatide sound like a better option at face value. But Roslin says it’s too soon to tell, mainly because trial data doesn’t typically translate as well to the general population. “Nothing will do as well in real life as it does in clinical trials,” Roslin says. “People who go into clinical trials are motivated…This is just the beginning of learning about these drugs.”

Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or Zepbound: Which is best for weight loss? Ali suggests speaking with your primary care physician first. They can refer you to a team, such as an obesity medicine specialist and dietician, who can help. The choice may be out of your hands — for instance, patients without diabetes don’t qualify for on-label use of Ozempic or Mounjaro. Finally, insurance may or may not cover certain drugs, and accessibility is still an issue, Ali says. In short, the decision may be made for you due to your qualifications, budget, and insurance. It’s worth noting that another similarity between semaglutide and tirzepatide is that the trials indicated that the weight loss benefits occurred in conjunction with other lifestyle changes, like diet and exercise. “These medications are a tool to help with weight loss, but are most effective when combined with long-term changes to diet and lifestyle,” Ali says. Roslin says that one of the most important similarities is that these drugs — and the others expected to come after them — offer hope for better patient health outcomes. “With these drugs, we have effective therapies for obesity,” he says.