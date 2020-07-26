Workout From Home: 8 Top Programs

Working out at home is also considerably cheaper than a gym membership or class fees, if not cost-free, and there are plenty of great options available online. Furthermore, research suggests that working out using online apps or programs can help people overcome certain barriers, such as a lack of time, facilities, or enjoyment.

People can choose a workout depending on how they feel that day. Those looking to relax or reduce stress can opt for yoga or Pilates. For individuals looking to lose weight or improve their fitness, there are intense cardio workouts that may also boost endorphins, the positivity hormones in the brain. Meanwhile, stretching and strengthening sessions may be a great option for people who sit for long periods at a desk or have back pain. There are thousands of online workout programs from which to choose. In this article, we list some of the top options available.

Workouts for flexibility and calm These following workout programs are ideal for people looking to relax and improve their flexibility. Yoga with Adriene Yoga with Adriene is a YouTube channel that includes a range of living room workout sessions that Adriene has tailored to various ailments and states of mind. For example, people can choose: yoga for stress

yoga for self-belief

yoga for back pain

yoga for weight loss

yoga for vulnerability Adriene eloquently explains the purpose of every move and encourages viewers to “find what feels good.” There are also workout videos for all ability levels, from total beginners to experienced yogis. The workout videos vary in length, so whether people have just 10 minutes or a whole hour, they can find a yoga workout that suits them. Explore Yoga with Adriene here. Ballet Barre Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Dutch National Ballet embarked on an online campaign to keep homebound nations fit and to pass on some of their skills. The resulting Ballet Barre workouts focus on coordination and flexibility, making them a calming choice. Ballet dancer Ernst Meisner presents these workouts, and Rex Lobo accompanies them live on the piano. The sessions offer people an opportunity to learn ballet moves from some of the best professionals in this artistic sport. The exercises are not too taxing, but they can help participants feel lengthened and stronger, with improved posture. Explore Ballet Barre here.