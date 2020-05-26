Why It Is Important to Rekey Locks

Home and business door locks keep your family, investments, and valuable properties safe from possible theft. To maintain your home and business’ security and safety, see to it that your locks are always in good condition and are not vulnerable to easy break-in.

What is lock rekeying?

Lock rekeying plays an important role in making sure that your lock does its job. But what is lock rekeying anyway and how does it work? Lock rekeying, when put simply, is the process of removing old pins and springs in the lock’s cylinder to replace it with new pins and springs so that the lock will only work for the new key.

There are many reasons why you should consider rekeying your locks.

When you lost your keys

One reason to rekey the locks: When you lose your keys, you won’t simply be needing an emergency residential lockout service, but you’ll also need to have a lock rekeying service afterward.

After you moved to a new home

Another reason, you’ve moved to a new home. This secures your property from any keys held by previous occupants.

When someone moved out of your home

Obviously, someone who just moved out of your home and their own keys. Be it a roommate, a former lover or spouse, or a tenant. It is in your best interest, and safety, to rekey the locks.

When your lock has been picked

When someone has tried to break-in to your home, or if the lock appears damaged from a possible burglary. It’s time to upgrade your level of security by having the damaged lock replaced.

Is lock rekeying easy?

There are detailed instructions online on how you can rekey your locks on your own. Looking at the pictures and reading how the process works seem easy, but it still takes experience and skills to easily finish the task. Also, in order to be able to do it right, you’ll be needing special tools that can be found within a rekeying kit. The first thing that you should do before tinkering with the locks is familiarizing yourself with the parts needed in the rekeying process. Next, proceed with caution carefully following the instructions.

To find out more useful information about home safety, visit Speedy Locksmith.