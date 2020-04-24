Why a Clean Home Matters During an Outbreak

The widespread attack of the novel coronavirus highlights the importance of cleanliness. As both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) encourage individuals to properly wash their hands to prevent the spread of the disease, many are also encouraging households to disinfect every nook and cranny of their homes. the

Why Cleanliness Matters

In a study published by The Lancet, scientists were able to establish that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, can survive on different surfaces in various temperatures. As such, individuals must always ensure that surfaces in their homes are properly disinfected, especially now that everyone is locked in at home.

Keeping a clean house ensures that everyone in the family is safe from the virus. What’s frightening is that this virus can be present in asymptomatic individuals who can spread it in your household and put everyone at risk, particularly those who have comorbidities.

Cleaning Tips to Follow

Hire a Professional Cleaning Service

Before you and your family become isolated from the rest of the world, it would significantly help if you hire the help of professional cleaning service like United Restoration that is adept in dealing with biohazard disinfecting. This way, you have the assurance that before you and your family stay together in an enclosed space, your home is thoroughly clean and free from viruses.

Do Regular Clean-Up of High-Touch Surfaces

Once a thorough disinfection is done in your home, you should still ensure that you always clean surfaces that are often touched by your family members. These areas include doorknobs, light switches, faucets, kitchen tables, refrigerators, remotes, and even mobile phones. You should also make sure to clean high-traffic areas in your home like the living room and dining area.

Choose the Appropriate Cleaning Products

Not all cleaning products are created equal. According to the CDC, the most effective for disinfecting surfaces are cleaners with at least 70% alcohol content. Bleach is also useful in cleaning tough dirt. The use of hydrogen peroxide must be taught to everyone in the home, as it is only effective if allowed to sit on the surface for at least 60 seconds or more. You can also try making your own hand sanitizer at home if you’re not able to find any in your local stores.

Wear Proper Gear When Cleaning

When you need to clean an area in your home thoroughly, make sure that you are adequately protected. Wear gloves to protect your hands, and goggles to prevent the cleaning solution from irritating your eyes. As much as possible, when using bleach, keep the doors open. It would also be best if you follow a system when cleaning, so your rag would not keep on touching areas that you have previously cleaned. If you have a multi-story home, start from the top floor going down. Also, it would be best to clean the high traffic areas in your house last.

Change Towels Regularly

If you need to go out to do grocery runs, make sure to disinfect yourself and shower before interacting with anyone in your household. Throw the towel you just used directly in the laundry bin. Do not reuse them as the virus can live within the fibers of your towel. It is also not advisable to share towels. Set aside a separate bath sheet for each family member to minimize the potential spread of the virus.

Remember that the coronavirus is still a new disease, so there isn’t much information about it. The way to make sure that your family remains safe from the virus is to ensure that your home is clean and everyone in the family practices proper hygiene.

Even if there’s no virus, cleanliness should become part of your lifestyle to keep other germs at bay.