What Are The Differences Between Social Distancing And Self-Isolation?

The novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, can cause a respiratory condition known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Some studies predict that roughly 50–60% of the population will contract SARS-CoV-2 at some point.

To slow the rate of transmission, governments in several different countries are enforcing measures such as social distancing and self-isolation.

This article will explain the differences between social distancing and self-isolation, as well as when each might be appropriate. It will also look at how these measures can impact individuals and society at large.

What is social distancing?

Social distancing aims to slow the spread of the virus by keeping people away from each other. SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious. This means that it can spread easily from person to person, usually in droplets that are expelled when someone coughs or sneezes. These droplets can also live on hard surfaces. Social distancing means: not going to large events such as sports games, music festivals, or theater shows

not going to social gatherings, such as parties or weddings

not meeting with friends or family

not gathering in public places such as shopping malls, bars, restaurants, or parks

keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from people who do not live in the same household The World Health Organization (WHO) have advised everyone to socially distance themselves from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Some countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, have asked all citizens to practice social distancing at all times.