What Are The Differences Between Social Distancing And Self-Isolation?

The novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, can cause a respiratory condition known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Some studies predict that
roughly 50–60% of the population will contract SARS-CoV-2 at some point.
To slow the rate of transmission, governments in several different countries are enforcing measures such as social distancing and self-isolation.
This article will explain the differences between social distancing and self-isolation, as well as when each might be appropriate. It will also look at how these measures can impact individuals and society at large.
What is social distancing?
Social distancing aims to slow the spread of the virus by keeping people away from each other.
SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious. This means that it can spread easily from person to person, usually in droplets that are expelled when someone coughs or sneezes. These droplets can also live on hard surfaces.
Social distancing means:
not going to large events such as sports games, music festivals, or theater shows
not going to social gatherings, such as parties or weddings
not meeting with friends or family
not gathering in public places such as shopping malls, bars, restaurants, or parks
keeping at least
6 feet (2 meters) away from people who do not live in the same household
The
World Health Organization (WHO) have advised everyone to socially distance themselves from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Some countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, have asked all citizens to practice social distancing at all times.
What is self-isolation?
Self-isolation aims to keep people who may have COVID-19 away from others. This should stop them from passing the virus on.
The
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have asked anyone in the United States who develops possible COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate. Such symptoms include:
fever
a cough
difficulty breathing
Self-isolation means:
staying at home
for 7 days, unless to seek urgent medical care avoiding public transport when seeking medical care
not having visitors
trying to stay in separate rooms, if living in a shared household
asking delivery drivers to leave items outside
During self-isolation, people should also be:
staying in a well-ventilated room that has an opening window
using different towels to others living in the same house
regularly cleaning toilets and bathrooms
washing cutlery and dishes thoroughly
Most people with COVID-19 will experience symptoms that do not require specialist care. These symptoms may include:
a high temperature
a new, continuous cough
shortness of breath
However, if a person develops any of the following symptoms, they or their caregiver should call for emergency assistance straight away:
difficulty breathing
persistent pain in the chest
a feeling of pressure in the chest
confusion
blue lips
a bluish face
What is quarantine?
Anyone who has had exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or who tests positive for the virus may need to go into quarantine.
Being in quarantine means that a person is separated from others and that their movements are restricted. This stops the disease from spreading.
How can social distancing and self-isolation affect mental health?
An infectious disease outbreak can cause anxiety, worry, or fear. Lots of people may worry about their own health and that of their family.
Having to take time off of work can also lead to financial worries.
Grocery shopping can be stressful during social distancing and very difficult during self-isolation.
This can give rise to feelings of:
concern
loneliness
anger
boredom
frustration
anxiety
depression
Some tips for dealing with social isolation include:
staying up to date but trying to limit news intake
looking for trusted sources of information, such as the CDC and the WHO
staying connected to friends and family by using the internet
trying to stay active
trying to build a structured daily routine
practicing breathing exercises
practicing yoga or meditation
trying calming activities, such as taking a warm bath or reading a book
finding out what support is available from local authorities and nonprofit groups
How can social distancing and self-isolation affect the pandemic?
Countries around the world are using social distancing and self-isolation to try to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
There is currently no vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. This means that social distancing and self-isolation are the best ways for people to keep themselves and their communities safe.
These measures will help prevent people from contracting the virus and prevent them from passing it on to others.
By slowing the spread of the virus, public health officials are aiming to ensure that healthcare systems have enough staff, equipment, and beds to care for people who fall seriously ill.
This is especially important for people at higher risk of developing COVID-19, including:
older adults
people with autoimmune conditions such as lupus
people with respiratory conditions such as asthma
pregnant women
Summary
SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19, a potentially fatal respiratory disease. Older adults, people with lupus, those with asthma, and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable.
There is currently no vaccine available for SARS-CoV-2. The best way to prevent it from spreading is to observe the social distancing and self-isolation measures. It is also vital that people wash their hands often.
Social distancing means keeping at least 6 feet away from people who are coughing or sneezing. The WHO have advised everyone to do this.
Many countries have taken this further and asked people to stay away from anyone who does not live with them at all times.
The CDC have also asked anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate. This means not going out and not receiving any visitors.
Self-isolation can result in feelings of anxiety and depression, but there are things a person can do to take care of their mental health during this time.