What Are The Differences Between Social Distancing And Self-Isolation?

MedicalNewsToday.com
The novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, can cause a respiratory condition known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Some studies predict that roughly 50–60% of the population will contract SARS-CoV-2 at some point.

To slow the rate of transmission, governments in several different countries are enforcing measures such as social distancing and self-isolation.

This article will explain the differences between social distancing and self-isolation, as well as when each might be appropriate. It will also look at how these measures can impact individuals and society at large.

What is social distancing?

Social distancing aims to slow the spread of the virus by keeping people away from each other.

SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious. This means that it can spread easily from person to person, usually in droplets that are expelled when someone coughs or sneezes. These droplets can also live on hard surfaces.

Social distancing means:

  • not going to large events such as sports games, music festivals, or theater shows
  • not going to social gatherings, such as parties or weddings
  • not meeting with friends or family
  • not gathering in public places such as shopping malls, bars, restaurants, or parks
  • keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from people who do not live in the same household

The World Health Organization (WHO) have advised everyone to socially distance themselves from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Some countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, have asked all citizens to practice social distancing at all times.

What is self-isolation?

Self-isolation aims to keep people who may have COVID-19 away from others. This should stop them from passing the virus on.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have asked anyone in the United States who develops possible COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate. Such symptoms include:

  • fever
  • a cough
  • difficulty breathing

Self-isolation means:

  • staying at home for 7 days, unless to seek urgent medical care
  • avoiding public transport when seeking medical care
  • not having visitors
  • trying to stay in separate rooms, if living in a shared household
  • asking delivery drivers to leave items outside

During self-isolation, people should also be:

  • staying in a well-ventilated room that has an opening window
  • using different towels to others living in the same house
  • regularly cleaning toilets and bathrooms
  • washing cutlery and dishes thoroughly

Most people with COVID-19 will experience symptoms that do not require specialist care. These symptoms may include:

  • a high temperature
  • a new, continuous cough
  • shortness of breath

However, if a person develops any of the following symptoms, they or their caregiver should call for emergency assistance straight away:

  • difficulty breathing
  • persistent pain in the chest
  • a feeling of pressure in the chest
  • confusion
  • blue lips
  • a bluish face

