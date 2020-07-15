Which Homemade Masks Are Most Effective?

Due to the scarcity and cost of medical-grade face masks, many people are using homemade masks to avoid spreading or contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

There has been relatively little official guidance about which mask designs provide the strongest barriers to infection, leading amateur mask-makers to improvise.

Now, a new study has used laser visualization experiments to demonstrate the effectiveness of homemade masks of various designs.

For the best protection against the new coronavirus, a mask should be well-fitting and contain multiple layers of quilted fabric. These masks are roughly as good at preventing the spread of infection as commercially produced cone-shaped masks, researchers from Florida Atlantic University (FAU), in Boca Raton, report in a Physics of Fluids study paper. Lead author Siddhartha Verma, an assistant professor at FAU, notes, “While there are a few prior studies on the effectiveness of medical-grade equipment, we don’t have a lot of information about the cloth-based coverings that are most accessible to us at present.” “Our hope is that the visualizations presented in the paper help convey the rationale behind the recommendations for social distancing and using face masks.” – Prof. Siddhartha Verma