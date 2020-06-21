What To Know About Computer Vision Syndrome

Computer vision syndrome occurs as a result of prolonged digital screen use.

Digital screens cause a person’s eyes to work harder than normal. Several factors are responsible for this, including:

The following factors may also contribute to CVS:

Together, these factors put greater demands on the eyes’ ability to track and focus. These demands are even higher for people who have minor uncorrected vision problems.

If the additional demands on the visual system occur over extended periods, a person may experience symptoms of CVS.

The symptoms of CVS may differ from one person to another. Some common symptoms include:

Treatment

The symptoms of CVS will usually go away after a sufficient break from screen use.

However, people who have underlying eye or vision problems will need to treat these problems to prevent future episodes of CVS. Some potential treatment options include those below.

Regular eye checkups

People who do not visit their eye doctor regularly may have undiagnosed vision problems that worsen as a result of prolonged screen use. Others may be using outdated prescription glasses or lenses that are no longer effective in correcting their vision problems.

Regular visits to an eye doctor can reduce the risk of CVS and other vision problems.

Vision therapy

Vision therapy is a form of therapy that aims to develop or improve a person’s vision. It involves the use of eye exercises to improve eye movement and focusing.

Vision therapy may be an option for people who continue to experience CVS and other vision problems despite wearing corrective glasses or contact lenses.

Laser eye surgery

Some people with underlying vision problems may be good candidates for laser eye surgery. This procedure uses lasers to reshape the surface of the eye so that it can focus more effectively.

Prevention

The best way to prevent CVS is to avoid long and uninterrupted periods of digital screen use. However, this is not an option for many people who work at a computer.

The AOA recommend following the 20-20-20 rule when working at a computer. Doing this involves taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes to view something that is 20 feet away. Following the 20-20-20 rule can reduce eye strain from digital screen use.

Other tips for preventing the symptoms of CVS include:

positioning the screen at the optimal distance, which will be about 20–28 inches from the eyes

positioning the screen at a comfortable angle, with the center of the screen 15–20 degrees below eye level

ensuring that there is adequate lighting

using an antiglare screen or changing the angle of the screen to avoid glare from lighting

remembering to blink regularly enough to avoid eye dryness

wearing glasses or lenses to correct any underlying vision problems, where necessary

sitting comfortably with both feet flat on the floor and support in place for the arms while typing

taking regular rest breaks

When to see an eye doctor In many cases, the symptoms of CVS will go away once a person has spent sufficient time away from digital screens. To prevent future episodes of CVS, a person should take steps to improve their work environment and adopt healthful screen-management habits. A person should visit an eye doctor, known as an ophthalmologist, if they continue to experience CVS symptoms despite making the necessary changes to their screen use. Persistent symptoms can sometimes be a sign of an underlying eye condition that requires appropriate treatment.