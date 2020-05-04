What Material Is Best For Homemade Masks?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recently updated their guidelines on the use of face masks during the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The updated guidelines recommend wearing a cloth covering or a mask when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, such as when shopping.

But research into whether reusable cloth masks can slow the spread of the new coronavirus has resulted in contradictory findings.

For example, some recent studies suggest that reusable masks made of cotton may be ineffective at filtering droplets containing the virus that causes COVID-19: severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Could other materials prove more effective? This is the question that researchers — from the University of Chicago and the Argonne National Laboratory, both in Illinois — have aimed to answer in a new study. Their findings, featured in the journal ACS Nano, suggest that certain fabric combinations may go some way toward halting the spread of the new coronavirus.

How well the mask fits is also crucial