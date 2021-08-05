When you think about all of the different places in the United States that you may consider living, you have a diverse list of options to choose from. Rural towns, large cities, snow-swept mountains and even tropical paradises. Fort Lauderdale, Florida is the ideal place to live for people who want to enjoy the spoils of South Florida while also enjoying an urban feel.

Another perk to living in Fort Lauderdale is enjoying a similar lifestyle to Miami without all of the tourist attractions. If you are reading this article you probably already know all of this and are maybe even considering a move to Fort Lauderdale, FL. A question you likely have in mind is “what is the best time of year to move to Fort Lauderdale, FL?

What is the best season to move to Fort Lauderdale, FL?

A big draw to South Florida is the consistency of the weather and the lack of cold days. This means that while the seasons are noticeable, there is not a severe difference between them. Summer is hot, winter is warm, the weather does not really have much of an effect on moving. The only thing that you should consider is that during the peak of summer temperatures can get overwhelmingly high. If you are moving you may want to consider scheduling your move during the winter or early spring to enjoy more mild temperatures.

Hurricane season also spans from June to November on the east coast of the United States. This is something to keep an eye on when moving. Make sure that there won’t be any tropical storm systems making their way through the Fort Lauderdale area on the day of your move. If you are working with a moving company in Fort Lauderdale, they may push your move back to avoid the danger of working in severe weather. This shuffling of dates can prove to be annoying and drag out your move.

Other tips for planning your move

According to the top movers in Fort Lauderdale, many families with children opt to make their move to South Florida during the summer. The reasoning for this is to prevent uprooting their children from school in the middle of the school year. While summer is not the most ideal time of year to be outside carrying couches from a moving truck to your new living room, the reduced impact on your children’s social and educational life will be worth it.

If you want to avoid heavy lifting altogether, hiring a professional moving company will lighten your load tremendously. When you work with professional movers you won’t need to worry about the climate as the movers will handle every aspect of your move without complaint.

Moving to Fort Lauderdale, FL is an extremely exciting undertaking. If you are still considering whether or not Fort Lauderdale is the right move for you, come visit and explore everything that the city has to offer. With miles of pristine beaches and plenty of beautiful neighborhoods to choose from, Fort Lauderdale is a city in paradise that is hard to beat.