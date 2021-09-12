What Is Soy Butter?

So what if you are allergic to peanut butter? Don’t deprive your taste buds of delicious butter goodness. Let’s learn how to make soy butter since it’s a popular alternative to peanut butter.

Prepare the Beans

Time to not soak the soy nuts! Yes, you read that right. Unsoaked nuts will provide a new dimension of taste with in-depth flavor composition and a beautiful golden brown color. Have you seen soybeans that have been soaked? They take a lot longer to roast because the internal water composition has made them dry inside. This means they will be crunchy and deprived of their natural flavor.

How to roast beans?

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Dry off the beans by laying them on a baking sheet tray. Run a paper towel over them to absorb any excess moisture.

Drizzle one teaspoon of grapeseed oil and mix them with your hand so every bean is evenly coated. You want every nut to boost with flavor. Now place the baking tray in the middle rack of the oven for 20 minutes or until you see them turning golden brown from the window.

When they have reached the desired stage, remove them from the oven and let them cool to room temperature for five minutes. You can also let them cool for longer, as long as they don’t harden.

Blend the Beans

Soak the roasted soybeans into the water for 30 minutes for a smooth blend. The consistency of the butter will depend on how powerful your blender is. Depending on its structural integrity, you may also need them to soak it longer. Adjust accordingly for the next step.

Blend the soybeans with grape seed oil and salt. Combine these ingredients into the blender at one time. You can also use a food processor for this step. However, if you choose to go that route, be sure to grind the beans first. It will reduce the soaking time and will help them break up a lot easier. Blending is not easy for coarse nuts. Also, no one likes chunks in their butter either!

Mixing Agent

The question arises which oil to use to combine the ingredients? The top choices are olive oil, coconut oil, and grape seed oil. Olive oil is a healthy contender. However, its bitter taste eliminates its use as a binding agent. Use grapeseed oil as it is less concentrated in fat content. It also contains a high percentage of beneficial polyunsaturated fats. It is a win-win.

It’s Ready!

The delicious soy butter is ready under a moment’s notice, and it only took you less than an hour to make it. You can eat it with toast or use it as a vegetable dip. It is packed with fatty, delicious nutrients that will have you forget the taste of peanut butter.