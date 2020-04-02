What Are The Symptoms Of COVID-19 By Severity Level?

People with any symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness should stay home until they are symptom-free.

People who are not displaying any symptoms but have been in contact with someone who does have symptoms should also stay home.

People who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic are still highly contagious and can transmit the virus to vulnerable people or those who are at higher risk of serious illness.

While COVID-19 may only cause a mild cough in a child or young adult, it can lead to life-threatening pneumonia in an older person or a person with an underlying health condition.

Recent research in Wuhan, China, suggested that most people develop symptoms within 4 days of exposure, but the virus may remain dormant for up to 2 weeks.

Keep reading to learn more about the symptoms of COVID-19 by severity level.

Mild symptoms

Some people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, which means they do not have any symptoms. This means that they might spread the virus to others without even realizing it.

Others have mild symptoms, such as:

A fever: The majority of people with COVID-19 experience a fever. A study in The Lancet in February 2020 noted that 98% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 had a fever.

Some people might notice increased muscle aches or weakness. Fatigue: Some people might have less energy or need more sleep.

Most research on COVID-19 has focused on people who sought treatment for the disease. This means that the existing data have a bias toward people with more severe symptoms.

While viruses such as the flu often hit babies and young children very hard, most research around COVID-19 suggests that young people are likely to experience mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Doctors do not really know what mild symptoms of the disease may include. It is possible that any cold-like symptoms could be due to COVID-19.