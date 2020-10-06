What Are The Potential Benefits And Risks Of MCT Oil?

MCT Oil is making its presence known all over the world. You will find a plethora of articles recommending the use of it. Most of these articles claim that this oil can facilitate weight loss in addition to numerous other health benefits.

MCT oil is a dietary supplement that is made from a specific type of fat called medium-chain triglycerides found in some specific oils and dairy items. In this article, we will be discussing the potential MCT oil benefits for health as well as some of the risks associated with the use of MCT oil.

What is MCT oil and where does it come from?

MCT oil or medium-chain triglycerides oil is used as a dietary supplement. It is made of MCT fats, which can be derived from coconut and palm kernel oils, as well as some dairy products. MCT oil is often used as an additive to bulletproof coffee which aids weight loss and improves stamina. Some users of MCT oil also report an improved ability to think, and symptom alleviation in various forms of dementia.

How are Medium Chain fatty acids or MCTs different from other fats?

Fats are formed by carbon atoms linked together in the form of chains. Most of the fats we consume in our regular diets ate composed of between 12 to 20 carbon atoms. These are called long-chain fatty acids. On the other hand, short-chain fatty acids are composed of fewer than 7 carbon atoms. MCT is short for medium-chain triglycerides or medium-chain fatty acids. These are made of 6 to 12 carbon atoms.

MCTs are processed differently by our bodies compared to long-chain fatty acids. The medium-chain fatty acids are absorbed much more easily. This is because they don’t need bile or pancreatic enzymes to be digested. Since they are easier for the body to digest, they go straight from your stomach to the liver and are used as a source of energy or broken down into ketones. Ketones can then be utilized to make energy for the body instead of using carb products.

As calories consumed in the form of MCTs are used by the body immediately, there is less likelihood of them being stored as fat. This is the basic principle of the ketogenic diet, which is used the world over by people as an effective weight-loss method.

Potential health benefits of MCT oil

Many potential health benefits have been linked with the regular use of MCT oil. While some of these benefits are backed by scientific research, many others have yet to be proven with evidence. Some potential benefits of MCT oil are:

Improved memory and brain function (reported by the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation)

Aids in Digestive problems in case of pancreas problems, stomach or bowel resection, etc.

Helps ease seizures

Improve insulin resistance

Alleviate symptoms of autism

Reduce the risk of heart disease

Help lower LDL (or bad) cholesterol while increasing HDL (or good) cholesterol

Increased energy and better endurance

Improved weight loss and weight management

Lowered cholesterol

Lowered blood sugar levels

Potential risks associated with MCT Oil

If your MCTs are sourced from dietary origins, the MCT oil may have some health benefits. However, it is vital to keep in mind that MCTs are basically fats at the end of the day. The following risks are worth mentioning and being taken into consideration

Never use MCT oil to cook with as it has a low smoke point. Use whole solid coconut oil instead.

Consuming MCT oil adds extra calories in the form of fats to your diet. Unless coupled with restricted diets like keto, MCT oil will not be beneficial and will lead to weight gain

MCT oil supplements are not a natural food product as they are created from versions of food oils.

MCT oil in excess could raise your cholesterol because of high amounts of saturated fat

MCTs may make you overeat by stimulating the release of extra hunger hormones.

High doses of MCTs over a prolonged period may lead to the build-up of fat in the liver.

As you can see, there is an impressive number of benefits associated with the use of MCT oil. Even though it is manmade, since it is derived from purely natural ingredients, the risks associated with it are quite low. As an increased number of people learn about the potential benefits of MCT oil — including weight loss and energy booster, its popularity is ever on the rise.