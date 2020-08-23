Watch The Action Of Indy 500 Live Stream Reddit For The 104th Motor Speedway Online

The best IndyCar drivers in the world will spend the next two weeks preparing for the 2020 Indy 500,Indianapolis Motor Speedway. If you love watching open-wheel practice and qualifying sessions, then you have a lot to look forward to ahead of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Main Event Date: Sunday, August 23

Start Time: 1:00 PM -ET

Live Stream: Watch Indy 500 Practice

TV Coverage: NBC Sports

Location: Indiana, United States

“I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” track owner Roger Penske said in a March release. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority.

Driving the No. 98 Honda, Andretti edged Scott Dixon with a four-lap effort of 231.068 mph Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Fast Nine Shootout. Andretti’s grandfather the legend Mario Andretti – won the Indy 500 pole in 1966, ’67 and ’87. As drivers, the family has one Indy 500 victory, Mario in 1969.

Marco Andretti’s previous best Indy 500 start is third in 2013. He narrowly finished second as a rookie in 2016. Dixon, the 2008 race winner, was seeking his fourth Indy 500 pole, but settled for the middle of the front row at 231.051 mph. Takuma Sato rounded out the front row.

When is the Indy 500? For the first time ever it’s not in May. IndyCar announced in March that it moved the 104th Indianapolis 500 to Aug. 23.The Indy 500 will be broadcast on NBC for the second consecutive year.

