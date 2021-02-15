Want to Improve Your Vocabulary Skills?

The beauty of writing and reading undoubtedly comes from the right choice of words. When you choose the right word for expressing yourself both verbally or in words, the result is exceptional. The English language is the most voluminous language. You will never run out of words in the English language.

Is that right? Wrong, you will be stuck if you have a limited vocabulary. If you never want to run out of words, you will have to work on your vocabulary skills consistently.

An improved vocabulary ensures that you don’t use vague words. A good vocabulary makes it possible for you to describe anything and everything specifically. You gain the skill to paint with words. Simply, learning new words won’t be enough!

The most valuable vocabulary words are the one which easily and automatically strikes your mind. Also, you should know the right usage of it. Does building vocabulary skills sound tough to you? Well, don’t worry, with our tips, you will be able to improve your vocabulary in no time.

Start reading

Not simply for increasing your vocabulary, you should in general develop a reading habit to increase your knowledge. When you read, you encounter new words and that too with context. You are able to see how the author has used the word for describing something to the reader. Instead of simply mugging up a vocabulary list, it’s better if you read and understand the usage of new words with context.

Play word games

A quick and fun way of improving vocabulary is by playing word games like Word Finder and Jumble Solver. Playing such word games is a great way of becoming fluent in English. Every match in the word games presents an opportunity to the users to boost their vocabulary. You can play it with your friends and as result, learning new words doesn’t become a tedious process. For a change, the more you play, the more you will gain real-life skills.

Use the dictionary and thesaurus

Many times, when we encounter a new word, we simply guess the meaning of the word and don’t look for the actual meaning of it. If you are doing this, you need to stop. When you encounter a new word anywhere, check for its meaning in a dictionary. You can go walk a few steps ahead by looking for the word in the thesaurus too.

Go for apps that come with “word of the day” feeds

There are many websites, apps and email services that come with a word of the day feed. You can use this to learn one new word every day, with just a glance. Because it will be one word in a day, learning, memorizing and understanding it won’t be difficult. If you are using an app for subscribing to the word of the day feeds, you can add it as a widget for quick access on your smartphone. The word of the day feeds will give you a little encouragement every day to learn new words.

Learn the roots of words

If you attend any vocabulary building class, you will notice that they highly focus on learning the root of the words. It is simply because when you know the roots of a word, you can learn multiple words in a go without any difficulty. Also, many words come with a prefix or suffix, if you know the meaning of that particular prefix or suffix, it becomes a lot easier to understand the word.

For example, the form is a root word that means shape. Derived from this root word, we have other words like formulate which means to create something in a systematic way. Similarly, the word reform is also derived from it which means to make a change. Does this ring a bell?

The last bonus tip for you is to write all the new words that you have learned. When you will write something using the words that you have learned, the chances of you remembering the word is extremely high.

Also, don’t forget to edit your writing and brush up on your memories every now and then. If you don’t revise a newly learned word, you might forget it! By playing Scrabble, you can easily revise all the words in a fun way with your friends.