Undeniable Signs That You Need To Hire a Lawyer After a Car Accident in West Palm Beach, FL

People who have driven a car for a few years in West Palm Beach tend to forget just how dangerous the roadways of South Florida are. One of the things that can snap an unobservant driver back into reality is being involved in a car accident.

Typically, a car accident will lead to injuries and tons of property damage. Instead of trying to navigate the Florida legal system after a car accident on your own, you need to work with legal professionals.

Hiring a car accident attorney in West Palm Beach is a wise move. Are you unsure about whether or not you need a lawyer to help you out? If so, check out these undeniable signs you might notice when it is time to hire a car accident lawyer.

Your Injuries Are Affecting Your Ability To Work

Millions of Americans are involved in car accidents every year. In Palm Beach County, alone, there were 22,096 crashes in 2020. No fewer than 12,800 people sustained serious injuries in these accidents – many of which resulted in long-term and debilitating trauma.

If you are unable to work due to the injuries you sustained in a car accident, you need some legal help to figure out what your rights are. The recourse you have to solve this issue will depend heavily on the circumstances surrounding your accident.

If the accident in question wasn’t your fault, then you may be entitled to compensation for your pain and suffering. The only way to figure out what you are entitled to is by taking all of the information about your accident to an experienced car crash attorney in West Palm Beach, FL.

Once this lawyer looks at the accident report and sees who is at fault for the mishap in question, they can give you an idea of how much money you stand to win in a personal injury lawsuit.

Trying to figure out this information with a limited amount of knowledge about the legal system is nearly impossible. This is why you need to work with a legal professional to ensure no mistakes are made.

Medical Bills Are Piling Up

Being involved in a car accident can be very traumatic. Most people fail to realize that the injuries from a car accident can be long-lasting. The price of treating your injuries can be extremely expensive. If you have medical and car repair bills piling up, you need to take action. The last thing you want is to ruin your credit or overextend your finances to pay for damages you didn’t cause.

Before you go in to meet with a lawyer, you need to gather a few documents. The lawyer you meet with will want to see things like your medical bills and an accident report before they decide to take the case. The more information you can provide a lawyer, the easier it will be to get the answers you’re looking for. By meeting with a few different personal injury lawyers, you can figure out which one is the best fit for your needs.

The Insurance Company is Making Things More Difficult Than They Need to Be

Florida’s insurance laws are far from straightforward. The state is one of a few that still has “no-fault” rules on the books. Drivers in the Sunshine State are also required to purchase “PIP” insurance – or Personal Injury Protection coverage.

After a crash, you’ll be required to turn to your own provider for benefits first. If your damages exceed your policy limits or if the provider just won’t pay, you might be able to file a lawsuit or submit a claim with the at-fault party’s insurance provider.

Whether it’s your provider or the insurance company for a third party, they won’t be eager to cut you a check for the full value of your claim. They might contact you right away with a lowball offer, knowing full well that your case is worth quite a bit. Or, adjusters might just dig in their heels, slow the process, and hope that you walk away with next to nothing, at all.

Trying to iron out the details of a fair car accident settlement without the help of a lawyer is difficult. Instead of settling for less money than you deserve, you need to hire a West Palm Beach car accident lawyer to help you during this negotiation phase.

