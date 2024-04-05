Two Million Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Recalled

This recall expansion involves all BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, including those that were repaired as part of the previous recall in November 2022. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors.

The name BLACK+DECKER is located at the base of the steamer. The steamer measures about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide and has a large handle. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer and on all sides of the color package, and UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package.

Model UPC HGS011F 0 50875 82840 7 HGS011S 0 50875 82839 1 HGS011 0 50875 82838 4 HGS011T 0 50875 00272 2

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

There have been continued reports of burn injuries involving units that were repaired as part of the previous recall in November 2022. The remedy has now been changed to a refund for all units. Consumers, including those who received a replacement upper assembly as part of the November 2022 recall, should contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

Since the recall was announced in November 2022, Empower Brands has received 317 reports of hot water expelling from the recalled steamers, including 82 reports of burn injuries, seven of which were second-degree burns. 94 of these incident reports involved units that were repaired as part of the original recall or models featuring the updated design, including 19 burn injuries.

Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide, including online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com, www.bedbathandbeyond.com, and www.blackanddeckerappliances.com from June 2021 through February 2024 for between $14 and $23.

