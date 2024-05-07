Grand Rapids Residents Consume The Most S’mores (+14 More Fun Facts)

Updated May 7, 2024

(August 9, 2018) The most popular campfire treat is recognized each year on August 10th during National S’mores Day. This delicious, gooey treat is loved by millions across the United States.

S’mores consists of a roasted marshmallow with a layer of chocolate bar sandwiched between two pieces of graham cracker.

1829 – Presbyterian minister Sylvester Graham invented the graham cracker in 1829 in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

1861 – Frederick Gunn founds the first U.S. campground, Gunnery Camp, in Washington, Connecticut.

1925 – HONEY MAID Graham Crackers were introduced in 1925 and are the leading brand of Graham Crackers in the U.S.

1927 – The first known s'mores recipe was published in the Girl Scouts handbook Tramping and Trailing With the Girl Scouts in 1927.

1974 – The Merriam-Webster dictionary suggests the first known use of the word S’mores was in 1974.

2017 – To meet the demand for their new cookies, S’mores, the Girl Scouts select two manufacturers to make two different versions of their classic cookies.

The Hershey Company makes more than 373 million HERSHEY ’S Milk Chocolate bars a year. That’s enough to make 746 million S’mores!

The snack was originally called "some mores."

Americans buy 90 million pounds of marshmallows every year. Additionally, during the summer it is estimated that 50 percent of marshmallows sold are used for s’mores.

31% of Americans make s’mores on a grill.

87% of Americans have tried a s’more.

31% of Americans have only had a s’more cooked over campfire.

41% of people in metro cities haven’t even tasted a s’more before!

In which state or region are s’mores consumed the most? Answer: Grand Rapids, Michigan

What is each breakable section of a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar called?

Answer: A pip.

How many pips are used to make a traditional s'mores?

Answer: Six pips, which is half of a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar

