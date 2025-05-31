Trump Picks Right-Wing Lawyer and Podcaster Who Promoted 2020 Election Lies As Watchdog Agency Head

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to lead a federal watchdog agency is a former right-wing podcast host who has praised criminally charged influencer Andrew Tate as a “extraordinary human being” and promoted the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Paul Ingrassia would lead the Office of Special Counsel, an agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers that is also responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, which restricts the partisan political activities of government workers.

Trump described Ingrassia in a social media post on Thursday as a “highly respected attorney, writer and Constitutional Scholar.” Ingrassia was most recently working as the White House liaison for Homeland Security after briefly serving in the liaison position at the Justice Department.

Ingrassia called his nomination the “highest honor.” Ingrassia didn’t immediately respond to a message on Friday.

“As Special Counsel, my team and I will make every effort to restore competence and integrity to the Executive Branch — with priority on eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal workforce and revitalize the Rule of Law and Fairness in Hatch Act enforcement,” Ingrassia wrote on social media.

