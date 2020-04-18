Treating Carpal Tunnel With Stem Cells

With the advent of technology, we find ourselves stuck with our smartphones, computer mouses, and keyboards. In as much as these gadgets help us achieve our tasks and goals, they also produce side effects like numbness and intense wrist pain – especially when used for very long periods. However, you don’t have to quit your job or let go of your dreams.

You need to understand this common disorder and how it can be treated via stem cells. Before we proceed, let’s find out what carpal tunnel is.

Carpal Tunnel

A lot of opinions have been built around Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. This disorder solely affects the carpal tunnel in the wrist – it is an opening that serves as a pathway for the median nerve. Due to this condition, the tendon around the carpal tunnel swells, causing the tunnel to shrink. It is most times caused by the elongated use of computers, phones, and other repetitive activities. Signs that are witnessed include nerve compression. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome isn’t permanent if you treat it on time.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Symptoms

You may feel a little wrist pain when you use your gadgets for a very long time. However, you should become more cautious when you experience the following symptoms:

When you feeling tingling and burning sensations in your hands and fingers.

You feel your thumb or index finger becoming numb.

Pricky feeling on your hands.

Swelling sensation with no visual signs.

Your fingers are stiff when you wake up.

Sharp pains around your arm.

Causes Of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Prolonged activities that involve the twisting or bending of the wrist can lead to swelling in the carpal tunnel. Other known causes of this disorder include:

Wrist injury resulting from a slip and fall.

Participating in sporting activities that involve constant use of the wrist – tennis, golf, and basketball.

Fluid buildups that occur due to certain health conditions like pregnancy and diabetes.

Constant wear and tear due to aging.

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Whereby you keep using the affected wrist for longer periods, the disorder may worsen. People with this problem have higher chances of losing their jobs as their hands and fingers lack fine motor movements. The risks associated with this disorder include:

The inability to grab objects with the affected hand.

Sharp pains that disrupt your bedtime.

Total numbness in the fingers and hand that may lead to minor paralysis.

Atrophy of the forearm muscles and hand.

Weakness in the hands, which makes it difficult to perform simple tasks.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome And Stem Cells

In mild cases, CTS can be treated with conservative remedies. However, there are situations where traditional treatments are insufficient. This is where Stem Cell Therapy comes into play. With this treatment, you are spared the need to undergo surgery.

The advancement in medicine and science has introduced the use of stem cells to treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. STC is an alternative to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and steroid injections. Amniotic Stem Cells are provided for Stem Cell Therapy.

If you would like to get find out more about Stem Cells, please visit this link: treating carpal tunnel with stem cells.