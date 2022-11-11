Top Tips to Get More Out of Your Smartphone

In a relatively short time, smartphones have become essential items for most of the world’s population. Smartphones were initially launched in 1992 when IBM created the Simon Personal Communicator. This had some of the features that are now recognized in today’s smartphone technology but were significantly larger and far less hi-tech than the smartphones of today.

In 2022, it is estimated that over 6.6 billion people use a smartphone. Incredibly, this represents over 83% of the global population. While common uses for smartphones include making video calls, surfing the internet and checking emails, they can do so much more.

If you own a smartphone but are wanting to get more out of it, or are not particularly tech-savvy, this article will be of significant benefit. Five different ways to use your smartphone will be discussed that go beyond the common tasks that most people use them for.

Budget More Effectively

It is a fact that, in recent times, there has been a range of economic circumstances that have stretched the budgets of many consumers across the world. Currently, inflation is rising at a rapid pace in many countries. This has resulted in the price of common items going up and, when combined with stagnating rates of pay, can lead to reductions in consumer spending power.

In addition, the overall cost of living crisis that is affecting many western countries has meant that many people are struggling to balance their finances and increasing numbers of people are resorting to using food banks to get their essential food items. Thankfully, there is help in the form of budgeting apps that are available on today’s smartphones.

By searching for budgeting apps on your phone’s store, you will be able to find a range of free apps that allow the storage of income and expenditure information. This can be used by consumers to identify where cuts to spending can be made (by reducing spending on non-essential and luxury items) and by setting budgets that help to stretch income more effectively over the month.

Monitor Your Health

Many smartphone owners do not fully recognize that their devices can be used for a variety of personal health and fitness applications. For example, many modern smartphones feature sensors on them that can be used with health monitoring apps. By placing your finger on the phone sensor (often located near the camera on the back of the phone), health apps can monitor your heart rate and even oxygen saturation levels. This can be a brilliant way of keeping a track of your general health.

In addition, there is a range of fitness apps that can be downloaded to create comprehensive exercise plans and set fitness goals. Put simply, in 2022, your smartphone can be a powerful tool to monitor and improve your general health and fitness.

Instantly Translate Language

Another powerful feature of modern smartphones is the ability to instantly translate foreign languages. This can be incredibly useful for travelers, ex-pats, or digital nomads, who do not know a specific foreign language. Free apps, such as Google Translate, are simple to use and extremely useful. Users can type in words or phrases and then translate them into the language of their choice. In addition, the ability to take photos or scans of documents and then translate text instantly into a chosen language makes the app exceptionally powerful when understanding foreign correspondence.

Try the Latest Online Casinos

Many people love to gamble in establishments, such as bookmakers or brick-and-mortar casinos. However, you may not be aware that the quality and availability of online casinos have improved dramatically in recent years. By searching on your smartphone using terms, such as new online casinos australia, you can instantly find some of the highest-rated online casinos that offer an exciting and authentic gaming experience.

Many modern online casinos now offer live dealers and chat facilities to include an improved social experience to the entertainment. The convenience of being able to instantly access your favourite games at a time and place that suits you is another reason for the industries increasing popularity.

Plan a Road Trip

Years ago, planning a road trip required a high competence with map reading and an excellent sense of direction. Today, your smartphone can make the process of planning a road trip far easier and more enjoyable. By using Google Maps, smartphone users can plan routes, highlight points of interest to make stops at, and get an accurate idea of the distances and times involved for each stage of the trip.

In addition, the app can also transform the phone into a fully functional satnav device with real-time traffic information without the need to buy a standalone navigation device. This makes traveling a much easier and stress-free thing to do.