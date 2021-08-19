The Trendiest Summer Jewelry Styles Sweeping Through South Florida

Jewelry has long been a staple of fashion, especially during such iconic seasons as summertime. However, that changed last year, when 77% of Americans wore less jewelry, according to Capital Counselor. Because people had less reason to go out, they also had less reason to dress up and wear jewelry.

But now, things are starting to look up again, with more opportunities to have fun despite restrictions popping up in South Florida. Because of these adaptations to the new normal, new, creative accessory trends have appeared, taking South Florida and beyond by storm.

Assorted summer-themed items

Fun, colorful aesthetics are one of the hallmarks of the summer season. This includes things like bright colors, to more flamboyant displays like asymmetrical and unconventional jewelry. Asymmetrical earnings are a particular example, and celebrities such as Emma Watson and Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing them. Pairing different types of jewelry with similar themes tend to go well with a summer outfit.

Seashell jewelry like shell chokers are also a great example of fitting summertime accessories. Incorporating different seashell accessories into your outfit will let you find out which works with your sense of style. Doing so will also help you find the perfect combination that works anywhere, even if you wear it to work. And it wouldn’t truly feel like summer if your bling doesn’t radiate fun and color. Charm necklaces with assorted motifs and shapes like candies, rainbows, emojis, and fruits, among others, are accessories that scream summer.

Novel spins on classic jewelry

Classic and timeless jewelry are always a go-to accessory. Current trends take classic pieces beyond their preppy, proper reputation. Leather-and-pearl necklaces, pearl anklets and pearl bee stud earrings are a few examples. A few twists in color give these pieces an added freshness to their look. Colorful summer jewelry designs by Mateo, Bea Bongiasca, Adina’s Jewels and Notte Jewelry are some of the few that show and support the colorful, “happy jewelry” trend.

Post-pandemic jewelry shopping also changed the way most jewelry is bought. According to Bijouxinspire, there is a larger emphasis on personalization, with individualized pieces skyrocketing in popularity. Engravable necklaces became fast favorites thanks to their sentimentality. According to Mateo’s designer, Matthew Harris, most who shop for jewelry after the pandemic have lost the sense of frivolity and now desire pieces with meaning.

Unusual and abstract designs

The jewelry trends are slowly leaning more towards maximalism following the trend of post-pandemic fashion. Oversized chain links, heavy mixed metals and hardware-inspired accessories are the current jewelry trends seen on social media. In addition to this trend, jewelry designers are now transforming classic geometric shapes into new angular designs. The new geometric accessories could increase in popularity in the future as the designs are more gender-neutral and would catch the attention of gender-fluid jewelry shoppers.

These new and exciting trends show how people still seek expressive outlets despite restrictive situations. In a way, the limitations presented by current times have led to increased creativity and evocativeness among jewelry preferences.