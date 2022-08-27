Most people would agree that living near the beach is a dream come true! From the sound of lapping waves to the amazing views, there are plenty of reasons to love living by the ocean. Of course, like anything else, there are also some downsides to living near the beach. Here is a closer look at both the pros and cons of living near the beach:

Pro: The Sound of the Waves

One of the best things about living near the beach is the sound of the waves. Whether you are inside your home or sitting on the sand, you can always hear the gentle crashing of the waves. This can be extremely relaxing and it is a great way to fall asleep at night.

Con: The Smell of the Salt Water

While the sound of the waves may be soothing, if the beach you are living near is along the ocean, the smell of the salt water can be overpowering. This may not be a big deal if you are only at the beach for a short period of time, but it can become quite annoying if you have to smell it all the time.

Pro: The Views

Another obvious pro of living near the beach is the views. No matter where you are, you will always be able to see the water and the sky. This can be very beautiful, especially if you live in an area with unobstructed views or private beach access.

Con: The Crowds

Unfortunately, it seems the closer you live to the beach the larger chance of crowds. It’s not surprising that large groups of people flock to beaches during the summer, but if you live near one you may have to deal with noisy visitors all season long.

Pro: Increased Property Value

In terms of real estate investing, living near the beach can be a great decision. Beachfront property is always in high demand and it typically comes with a higher price tag. Even if you don’t own beachfront property, living in close proximity to the water can still result in increased property values.

“When you purchase property near the beach, you’re not just buying a piece of land – you’re investing in a lifestyle. The relaxed, carefree atmosphere of the coast is simply unmatched. And as demand for beachfront property continues to grow, so too will the value of your investment. So if you’ve ever dreamed of owning a little slice of paradise, there’s no better time than now to make that dream a reality.” – David Mitchell, Ocean City Real Estate Agent

Con: The Potential for Natural Disasters

Again, if you find your home close to the eastern coast, there is a greater risk for hurricanes and other natural disasters. This is something to consider if you are buying property near the beach.

Pro: Rental Potential for Extra Income

If you do own beachfront property, you may be able to rent it out when you’re not using it. This can be a great way to earn some extra income and offset the costs of owning a second home. With the popularity of Airbnb and other similar sites, it has never been easier to rent out your property.

Con: The Cost of Living Near the Beach

Of course, one of the biggest downsides to living near the beach is the cost. Beachfront property is very expensive and even if you don’t live right on the water, the cost of living in beach communities can be high. If you are thinking about moving to the beach, be sure to do your research to see if it is affordable.

Pro: Healthier Lifestyle

If you live near the beach, you are more likely to lead a healthier lifestyle. From the fresh air to the increased likelihood you will be spending more time outdoors surrounded by nature, there are many benefits to living near the beach.

Con: The Risk of Flooding

While the increased risk of natural disasters is something to consider when living near the beach, flooding is also a more common occurrence. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, be sure to have a plan in place in case of an emergency.

You will also likely have to carry additional insurance on your home if you find your property located within a flood zone.

Pro: Always Something to See and Do

If you live near the beach, there is always something to see and do. From swimming and sunbathing to fishing and boating, there are endless activities to enjoy. You will never get bored living near the beach.

Con: Dealing With the Sand

One downside to all the fun activities available at the beach is dealing with the sand. If you live close to the beach, chances are you will track sand into your home on a regular basis. This can be very annoying and difficult to clean up, and unless you are willing to accept a certain amount of sand in your home at all times, the beach might not be the place for you.

Pro: The Relaxing Atmosphere

Finally, one of the best things about living near the beach is the relaxed atmosphere. Beach communities are typically more laid-back and relaxed than other areas, and this can be a great way to live. If you are looking for a place to unwind and relax, the beach might be the perfect option.

Final Thoughts

As with anywhere, there are pros and cons associated with choosing to live near the beach. While beautiful scenery and a calming atmosphere are tempting, taking the time to evaluate one’s wants, needs and lifestyle are essential to making the decision that is best for you.

If you can handle the potential risks and costs associated with living near the beach, it can be a wonderful place to live. Just be sure to do your research and be prepared for anything that might come your way.