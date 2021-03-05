10 Ways to Enjoy the Ocean

One of the greatest advantages of living in South Florida is getting access to the ocean. Living near an ocean is a great luxury – but are you sure you’re taking advantage of the opportunity?

There are countless hobbies, activities, and pastimes that can help you enjoy the ocean more than you ever thought possible. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most popular.

How to Enjoy the Ocean

Try these activities and ideas if you want to make the most of ocean-adjacent life:

Get a boat It’s hard to enjoy the ocean if you don’t have a boat. Fortunately, getting a boat is easier than ever. There are countless types of boats available, and as many manufacturers. Whatever your budget is, and whatever you’re hoping to do on the water, there’s probably a boat for you. If you’re struggling to make a new boat work within your budget, you can consider buying a used boat – and you can even negotiate on price to make sure you’re getting a good deal. Once the boat is in your possession, you can use it for a variety of ocean hobbies – or just relax while taking a cruise on the water. Scuba dive If you have the right equipment, you can scuba dive. Get an up-close view of some of the wondrous fish, plants, and other life forms that live under the water – and bring a waterproof camera to capture your favorite moments. If you’re new to scuba diving, consider taking a class first so you’re aware of the proper safety precautions to take. Wakeboard Are you interested in something a little faster? A little more exhilarating? Try wakeboarding . You’ll need a motorboat, a wakeboard, some rope, and a few other pieces of equipment. But once you get them, you can balance yourself and speed along the water. When you get more experienced, you can even try aerial tricks. Fish Of course, the ocean doesn’t have to be an adrenaline rush. You can also get just as much enjoyment out of calming, relaxing activities like fishing. Bring your favorite rod and your preferred bait to an isolated location and wait patiently for a bite to come in. Track rare species, gather fish for food, or just meditate and relax while fishing. Surf Surfing is a skill that takes a long time to develop, but once you have the basics, you won’t want to ever leave the water. Catching a big wave and keeping your balance the entire time is a rewarding ocean hobby like no other. Catalog species Whether you’re diving in the water or prowling the beach, you can keep an eye out for species to catalog. Watch for birds and keep track of the ones you’ve seen or document the marine life that washes onshore. You’ll get to learn about animals and plants while having a good excuse to observe nature in action. Collect rocks and minerals You can also spend time collecting rocks and minerals, especially if you spend most of your time on the beach and surrounding land areas. Learn about the geology of your region or handpick specimens that would look amazing on display in your home. There are no rules to follow here. Detect metal Though it’s a hobby commonly associated with seniors , metal detecting is an activity that anyone can enjoy. With the right piece of equipment, you can scour the beach or parks by the ocean and try to uncover hidden treasures. If you get lucky, you might discover rare coins or ancient artifacts. Sail You could also learn how to sail. Sailing is an exercise that requires a variety of skills, including reading wind patterns and managing onboard equipment. Sail by yourself as a relaxing exercise or compete as part of a team. Jet ski If you like the idea of going fast on the water, a jet ski may be another good option. You can travel impressive distances while feeling the wind in your hair.

While you’re perfectly capable of enjoying these oceanside hobbies by yourself, many of these activities are even more rewarding when experiencing them with others. Consider taking your family members or friends along for the ride – or engage with a local group to make new friends!

Opening to New Possibilities

Most of us suffer because we’re creatures of routine and habit. We end up doing the same things, in the same ways, every day, without trying anything new. But if you want to get the most out of your oceanside residence, you’ll have to break out of that shell. Try new things as often as you can, and open your mind to new possibilities. There’s a practically infinite world to explore on the open water.