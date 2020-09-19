The Importance of Metal in Your Kitchen

Each of us spends time in the kitchen every day. And many people perceive it as an “inner sanctum” since this place is connected with food. Every housewife knows what kind of kitchenware she needs to satisfy her culinary preferences. Usually, the material of the dishes is selected based on what you cook most often since different products are ideally cooked in certain types of cookware according to the material.

Mankind has been using certain types of cookware throughout history. At first, it was made primarily from clay. Later, cast iron and copper utensils appeared. The need to replace clay as the main material for making dishes appeared with the need to cook on hobs. Later, in the 20th century, stainless steel cookware became a great discovery. Alike development of technologies affected the appearance of the ERW steel pipe. At the end of the 50s non-stick cookware became extremely popular.

Cast iron

Cast iron is the first metal from which people began to make dishes on an industrial scale. Nevertheless, cast iron cookware is still popular. This material has a very high heat capacity, which allows dishes to warm up to high temperatures. The melting point is 1200-1250°C. Cast iron, due to its low thermal conductivity, it heats up relatively slowly, but it maintains a high temperature after heating. Cast iron cookware is used for cooking grilled dishes.

Cooper

Copper has the best thermal conductivity among the metals from which the dishes are made. For this reason, it is used for creating multi-layer bottoms for steel utensils. Currently, copper (carefully tinned from the inside) is used to make dishes for boiling water (teapots), and most pots are simply coated with copper from the outside to provide an attractive design.

Stainless steel

Stainless steel cookware is most popular nowadays. Alloyed stainless steel (it contains at least 17% chromium) is used for the manufacture of this cookware. The main differences between different brands and series are the technical characteristics of the pots their wall thickness and the thickness of the heat distribution layer. Stainless steel cookware can be used both for cooking and storage. Thus, many cookers who need to prepare, for example, custard, choose a stainless steel multilayered stewpot.

Aluminum

The advantages of aluminum cookware are good thermal conductivity and ease of use, and it is suitable for applying non-stick coatings. As a rule, the thicker the bottom of the cookware is, the better the heat is distributed in it, and the better the cookware itself is. Of course, you must pay attention to the characteristics of the non-stick coating applied to the cookware as well.

Aluminum foil is a very thin packaging material that is presented in every kitchen. It is made from casting metal. The thickness of such a sheet is usually not more than 0.2 millimeters. This result is achieved thanks to high-temperature annealing of aluminum foil. It also makes the foil sterile. Thus, such a foil can be safely used in food packaging.

Chrome steel

The quality of cutlery depends on its material and compliance with all the subtleties of production and processing. Chrome or chrome-nickel steel is used more often for the manufacture of cutlery. Chrome steel has a bluish sheen. Such steel is used to produce high-quality products that are resistant to corrosion and darkening. Chrome steel can be magnetized. Thus, cutlery made of this steel can be used in dining rooms and diners equipped with magnetic dishwasher systems.

Metal oxides

Numerous metal oxides are used to add colors to glass plates or vases that are used as décor elements in the kitchen as well. Depending on the compound of the metal, you can get different colors. For example, if you use cobalt oxide, you will get a blue color.