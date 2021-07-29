Sweet Ideas for Easy Back-to-School Breakfasts

A healthy breakfast can give your student a boost that lasts all day long. Mornings tend to be rushed, but it’s still possible to prepare easy breakfasts that power little learners throughout the school day.
Fresh fruit is a breakfast staple, and a nutritious option like watermelon is a sweet way to satisfy hunger (and thirst). As a refreshing ingredient or standalone treat, watermelon includes just 80 calories and no fat. It’s an excellent source of vitamin C (25%) and because it’s made of 92% water, it’s a flavorful way to encourage kids to start a busy day well hydrated.
A bowl of watermelon cut into cubes, balls or fun shapes is a winning idea, but you can also think outside the rind with these ways to give watermelon a place at your breakfast table:
- Top a grain-based cereal like corn flakes or oatmeal with bite-size bits.
- Make Watermelon Donuts for a grab-and-go delight, perfect on hectic mornings.
- Freeze cubes overnight and use them in place of ice with your favorite smoothie ingredients.
- Put a twist on a breakfast favorite with these Watermelon Oat Flour Waffles.
- Add a layer of oat crumble to a bowl of watermelon balls for a savory, satisfying treat.
Kid-Friendly Cuts
It’s no secret that kids gravitate toward fun foods. Watermelon is a versatile fruit that offers plenty of serving options that let kids get hands-on and creative.
Slices
A classic watermelon slice may be basic, but it does have a few tricks up its sleeve. With the rind on, it’s an instant finger food with a built-in “handle.” Add a wooden stick for watermelon you can eat like a sucker or pop it in the freezer for a cool way to start the day.
Cubes
Simple and versatile cubes are a solution for banishing breakfast boredom. You can cube a melon and use them differently every day of the week by eating them on their own, mixing in a fruit salad, layering with other ingredients, blending in a smoothie and more.
Sticks
There’s nothing like a dipper to get kids’ attention. A watermelon stick offers a bit of rind to hold onto and a juicy strip of sweet melon that’s perfect for dunking in a cup of yogurt or fruit dip.
Cutouts
Cut watermelon into thin slices and use cookie cutters to create a treat that shows off creativity.
Get in a school morning groove with more easy breakfast ideas at watermelon.org .
Watermelon Oat Flour Waffles
Yield: 8 waffles
Waffles:
-
1 cup old-fashioned or regular oats
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup watermelon juice
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 4 egg whites
- nonstick cooking spray
Garnish:
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 3 cups watermelon, diced 1/2 inch
- fresh mint leaves
- powdered sugar (optional)
- honey (optional)
- Preheat Belgian or regular waffle iron.
- In blender, process oat flakes into flour.
- In a bowl, mix oat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix in watermelon juice and oil.
- Whip egg whites into stiff peaks and fold into batter.
- Spray hot waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into waffle iron and bake 3-4 minutes, or according to waffle iron instructions. Repeat with remaining batter.
- Garnish waffles with yogurt; watermelon cubes; mint sprigs; powdered sugar, if desired; and honey, if desired.
Watermelon Donuts
Servings: 1
-
2 slices seedless watermelon, 1 1/2 inches thick
- 2 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 pinch sugar
- vanilla, to taste
- 9 slivered almonds
- Cut out donut shapes from watermelon slices.
- Sweeten Greek yogurt with sugar and vanilla, to taste, to create the frosting.
- Frost half of watermelon donuts with half of frosting. Add a layer of remaining watermelon donuts and top with remaining frosting.
- Sprinkle toasted almonds over top and serve.