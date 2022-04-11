Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.11.22

By Peter Schorsch

Rubin Turnbull & Associates on Monday added insurance expert Kevin Comerer to its lobbying team.

Comerer most recently worked as the legislative director for American Integrity Insurance. During his nearly five years at the company, Comerer developed relationships with legislative leaders as well as top regulators at the Office of Insurance Regulation and the Department of Financial Services.

Before entering the private sector, Comerer spent years as a legislative and campaign staffer, including as senior legislative aide to now-Senate President-designate Kathleen Passidomo.

“Since leaving my Legislative office, Kevin has quickly become a recognized leader in the insurance industry and has made me very proud. I have no doubt he will be successful in his new role,” Passidomo said.

Comerer holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and sociology from Florida State University. He joins a team that includes named partners Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull and lobbyists Melissa Akeson, Jacqui Carmona, Erica Chanti, Christopher Finkbeiner, Zach Hubbard and Matthew Sacco.

“I am thrilled to join Rubin Turnbull & Associates and for the opportunity to build on the legacy of accomplishments Bill, Heather, and team have created. I’ve been extremely fortunate to learn the intricacies of Florida’s insurance market over the last 4 years with American Integrity and am excited to continue to fight on behalf of Florida consumers,” Comerer said.

“Lastly, I have to thank President-Designate Passidomo for her friendship and guidance over the years. I’ve gained a great deal of knowledge about policy, politics, and perseverance from her firsthand and I look forward to pairing that knowledge with my passion across many other industries soon.”

