Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 1.4.22

While he may be best known as the driving force behind Florida Politics, SUNBURN and INFLUENCE Magazine, we’re most proud to call him a devoted husband, father and best friend.

Today, we celebrate Peter Schorsch on his birthday.

As you know, Peter spends most of his time working tirelessly to innovate the way politics is covered in Florida, while doing his best to promote The Process and those individuals who make it happen.

What you may not know, however, is how much Peter treasures his relationships with each of you — and how seriously he takes the responsibility of delivering the most comprehensive coverage of how things get done in Tallahassee and our cherished Sunshine State.

You may not always love (or even agree with) his hot takes, but rest assured that few people have a finger on the pulse of Florida politics as Peter does.

2021 continued to present challenges to us all — Peter was no exception.

Facing my serious illness, Peter rose to the task, finding another gear I don’t think he even knew he had. He didn’t just sit vigil by my bedside; Peter was a tireless advocate for my recovery, all while managing to keep things together on the homefront for our daughter Ella. And that was no small feat.

Under that incredible pressure, some men may have crumbled; Peter excelled.

Our family is together, healthy and happier than ever, largely because of his guidance and love.

This past year, Peter gave so much of himself for Ella and me; a single day of celebration just doesn’t seem enough.

For all he has done for us, our Florida Politics family and you, our loyal readership, we hope you’ll join us today in raising a glass to celebrate his special day.

Happy birthday, Peter!

In case you missed it over the holiday break, FP named Wilton Simpson its Politician of the Year for 2021. Today Florida Politics is unveiling its choice for Local Politician of the Year.

And the winner is … (click here).

—@SecDef: I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions.

—@MarcoRubio: Record numbers testing positive for a sore throat isn’t a crisis and people in the hospital for car accidents testing positive isn’t a surge The real crisis is the irrational hysteria which has people with no symptoms waiting hours for a test or missing work for 10 days

—@BryanLowry3: White House response to Florida’s Surgeon General’s comments about unwinding “testing psychology”: “Testing continues to be a key pillar in detecting the virus and stopping its spread; leaders should be uniting around it, not undermining it.”

—@CDCDirector: We know that about 85-90% of viral #COVID19 transmission occurs in the first 5 days. During that period, we want people to stay home & isolate, then mask for 5 additional days to capture the last 10-15%. Remember, in areas of substantial or high transmission, keep your mask on.

—@FoxReports: Per Office of the Attending Physician on Capitol Hill: “Our test center’s 7-day positivity rate went from less than 1 % to greater than 13 %.” The attending physician encourages offices to maximize teleworking for employees, per @ryanobles and @MZanona

—@JayObTV: There are no state-run COVID testing sites in Florida. The lines you’re seeing are from overburdened testing sites run by counties, municipalities, and private organizations.

