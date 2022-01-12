Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 1.12.22

By Peter Schorsch

The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine, featuring the Rising Stars of Florida politics, is live and can be viewed here.

Toast tonight to the late Jim King on Wonderful Wednesday — The annual Jim King Happy Hour will once again be hosted virtually tonight, according to longtime former spokesperson Sarah Bascom, who, along with many other close friends of the former Senate President, has hosted a happy hour gathering during the opening week of Session since his death in 2009. Organizers are encouraging people to raise a glass and tell their favorite King story in honor of one of his favorite nights — “Wonderful Wednesday.” King, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009, was a fixture around the Capitol for 23 years. King, a Jacksonville Republican, was first elected to the House in 1986 and became one of the most powerful politicians in the state, serving as Senate President 2003-04.

Florida’s Historic Capitol lit blue for Human Trafficking awareness — Attorney General Ashley Moody lit Florida’s Historic Capitol blue to mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which aims to raise awareness of the crime and how to combat it. “One way we stop human trafficking is by shining a light on these atrocities. By illuminating the state Capitol blue in recognition of Human Trafficking Prevention Month and working with our government and community partners to increase awareness, we can encourage more Floridians to join our fight to end this horrific crime.” Moody said the color choice also reinforces the Blue Campaign — an initiative created to educate law enforcement, the public and other industry partners on how to spot and report cases of human trafficking. Information on how to spot and report human trafficking is available at YouCanStopHT.com.

Assignment editors — Moody will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez; Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking Chair Ellyn Bogdanoff; Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Vice President of Government Relations & General Counsel Samantha Padgett; Florida Chamber of Commerce President of the Florida Chamber Safety Council Katie Yeutter; Associated Industries of Florida President and CEO Brewster Bevis; Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro; James Madison Institute President and CEO Dr. Bob McClure and others for an event to recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month and announce a new initiative, 10 a.m., AG Office on Plaza Level.

The LIBRE Initiative — Florida announced its legislative agenda for 2022, with their top priorities being expansions of school choice and the easing of regulations on independent contractors.

The organization, which focuses on policy to empower the Hispanic community, pointed to polling that shows broad support for education freedom among Hispanic Floridians. LIBRE said they will call on lawmakers to expand educational freedom in all forms — including virtual education- to ensure that Latino families can customize education plans that work for every child.

LIBRE also wants lawmakers to enact legislation allowing individuals to request agencies create a public and searchable list of their current and ongoing rule creations so that interested groups can see intent on rule creation. LIBRE also wants lawmakers to slash regulations that make it harder for independent contractors to work in Florida.

“This year, we are committed to making Florida an even better place to live, work, start a business and raise a family. And we can do this by supporting pro-growth and pro-freedom policies, regardless of whether they are being championed by Republicans, Democrats, or Independents,” said Alian Collazo, LIBRE-Florida’s deputy director of Grasses Operations.

Finally, the organization said it will LIBRE “champion policies expanded access to quality, affordable health care, including pushing for audio-only telehealth and the expansion of pharmacist scope of practice, just to name a few.”

Good read about a good person — “One-time ballerina takes unlikely path to lead the Florida Trucking Association” via Amy Martinez of the Tampa Bay Times — Four years ago, when Alix Miller interviewed for a job as vice president of the Florida Trucking Association, the trade group that advocates for the trucking industry in Tallahassee, she faced questions about whether she could handle the sharp-elbowed male-dominated world of Florida trucking. From her earliest days with the trucking association, Miller says, she felt like she was in the center of the action. In August, Miller became president and CEO of the association. As the chief advocate for Florida trucking, she now must help steer the industry through several challenges, from a shortage of drivers to rising insurance costs and traffic congestion.

—@JustinSayfie: Describing the 2024 election as a “coup” more than two years before it happens is a conspiracy theory that delegitimizes that election. Since 2001, it seems that it has become a norm to delegitimize election results

—@agreilingkeane: Florida is about to become the next front in the abortion wars.

—@KIrbyWTweets: The Governor just shouted out a guy who caught 41 invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades this year. Florida, baybee

—@GusCorbella: Time once again for those sweet, sweet @floridachannel tunes. Happy Session, everyone.

—@DjTweets: Be kind to others. The person you are rude to online today. Might be friends with the recruiter you reached out to yesterday

—@MattBrownCFB: Number of teams from the state of Utah in the final AP Top 25: 3 Number of teams from the state of Florida in the final AP Top 25: 0