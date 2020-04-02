Spruce Up Your Florida Yard In Time For Spring

Most Floridians enjoy having lawns on their properties, where 40% of them have shade trees planted in their yard, according to Jenkins Landscape. There are other staples to be found in a Florida yard which includes vegetables, mulched beds, and even drought-tolerant plants just to name a few.

There are some tricks that homeowners use to maintain their yards, from knowing when to plant certain trees or flowering plants, when to trim and prune, and so on. With that in mind and since spring is a few months away, it is time to spruce up your yard too.

Start Pruning Trees

If you are one of those whose yard was damaged by the cold season, now is the best time to prune back your trees and shrubs. This will help remove any dead and broken foliage and encourage growth. If there is plenty of work to be done in your yard, consider enlisting the aid of Rich’s Portland Tree Service. Aside from pruning trees and shrubs, they can also cut down heavily damaged trees on your property and even clear any stumps left behind.

Time To Plant More Trees

Aside from pruning and trimming trees and shrubs, you can also use this time to plant trees. Gardening experts recommend that you do not dig a hole deeper than that of the root ball. The top of the root ball should be higher than that of the ground. The root ball will need to be cut into a square shape to help the roots grow outward to prevent the tree from toppling over once it has grown. Once planted, water the newly transplanted tree with 5 gallons of water per inch of the tree trunk’s diameter.

Add Blooms Under Shady Trees

Spring is associated with fresh blooms as the earth is beginning to wake up after the long winter months. While Florida is warm and humid throughout the year, spring offers the perfect time to sow flowering plants in the yard. For lawns with plenty of shaded areas, you can choose local plants such as geraniums, begonias, firecracker flowers, and caladium. These types of plants can thrive even when they do not receive full sun and will yield beautiful blooms too. They are also great borders to add under trees with thick foliage.

Fertilize Your Yard

Although nature has its own ability to deliver nutrients to the soil, fertilizing your own yard can be done too. This is essential to trees, such as palm trees, ornamental plants, and shrubs. Expert gardeners recommend using organic fertilizer as it releases the nutrients on the soil. The microbes found on the soil need to feed on the fertilizer first before the nutrients are dispersed for the plants in your yard to absorb.

Sprucing up your yard before spring arrives is a great way to rejuvenate the look of your yard or garden. Hiring tree services to trim, prune, and remove any trees that have been damaged during the cold months can be a good start to improving your yard.