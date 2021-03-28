Sparkling Water: Benefits, Risks, And More

Sparkling or carbonated water forms naturally when volcanic gases dissolve in springs or wells of natural water. This naturally occurring sparkling water often contains minerals such as sodium or calcium.

To artificially carbonate water, pressurized CO2 is injected into the water, forming bubbles. Artificially carbonated water may naturally contain minerals, or it may have minerals added to it.

Water is an essential resource that all people need to live. A person cannot survive without water, as it is required for many processes within the body. However, certain properties of sparkling water may be associated with health risks.

Learn more about the benefits of drinking water here.

Calcium loss

There are theories that carbonated beverages can cause calcium loss in bones. Researchers believe that phosphorus, which is present in some sodas, reduces the amount of calcium that the body can absorb. According to a study in 2006, cola beverages are associated with low bone mineral density in women.

However, carbonated water does not contain phosphorus. In addition, most people get sufficient phosphorus from food, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, certain carbonated mineral waters can help improve bone health. The organization notes that carbonated drinks should not take the place of calcium-rich beverages, such as milk.

Tooth decay

Sparkling water, whether natural or artificial, contains CO2, which makes it slightly acidic. Acid in food and drinks can erode the hard protective layer of the tooth, known as the enamel.

In a 2017 study, researchers found that artificially carbonated water eroded tooth enamel in a laboratory setting. The erosion of enamel increased when the water had higher levels of carbonation.

In addition, certain sparkling waters may have citric acid added to them to enhance the flavor. Citric acid can also increase the acidity of the carbonated water, which can lead to erosion. The addition of sugar in some carbonated water also increases the erosion effect on enamel.

A person may be able to limit the eroding effect of carbonated water by drinking through a straw. Doing so can prevent the sparkling water from touching the teeth, as it moves more directly into the throat.

Irritable bowel syndrome

Although carbonated water does not cause irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), its consumption may cause a person’s symptoms to flare up, and people should avoid carbonated water and other carbonated drinks, according to research

Weight gain

There are conflicting studies on the effect of sparkling water on weight gain.

A study from Japan found that drinking carbonated water led to feelings of fullness in young females. However, the study was small and offered no data on the effects of drinking carbonated water among males.

Sparkling water does not lead to weight gain, as it contains zero calories. However, when other ingredients are added, such as sweeteners, sugar, and flavor enhancers, the beverage may then contain sodium and extra calories — usually 10 calories or less. However, calories associated with sparkling water will not generally lead to weight gain, even over time.

There is some research suggesting carbonated water can increase ghrelin, which is a hunger hormone. These findings were in an animal study, and the results have not been corroborated in human studies.