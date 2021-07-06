Signs Your AC Needs Repair

When your house has air conditioning, and it is working fine, you don’t think twice about it. You live your life comfortably and enjoy being able to be indoors with the thermostat set at a temperature that you enjoy. Any time that this is no longer happening, you should pay attention.

By noticing the first signs that something is not right and getting your AC repaired, you may save yourself a great deal of frustration and avoid bigger problems like having to completely replace your AC. If you are in doubt as to whether your AC needs repair or not, here are some sure signs that it does:

Insufficient Air Flow

Placing your hand close to an air vent will confirm that there is no air coming out or that whatever air is coming out is very weak. This means there will be no air circulation in the room, and you will quickly feel uncomfortable. Little or no airflow means a problem with your compressor or a blockage in your air ducts.

Warm Air Flowing

When you can clearly feel warm air flowing in when your AC is turned on, it could mean that your system needs refrigerant or that there is a problem with the compressor. Or maybe there is a problem with a duct that is pulling air from outside or from your attic space and not from the compressor.

A Funny Smell

When you notice an unusual or unpleasant odor coming out of your AC, you need repair due to many issues ranging from electrical to mold contamination. The presence of mold translates into having mold spores blown into your home that will make your family sick. There may be a problem either with the electrical system or the insulation that surrounds the electrical wiring in your unit.

Strange Sounds Coming Out of The Unit

You are familiar with the sounds your AC system makes as it works routinely. Any sounds coming from it that vary from what you consider normal are a warning sign that something is not as it should. As an example, when the clicking sounds come from the outdoor unit while it is running, it may be a sign of an obstruction in the outdoor fan.

Clicking sounds coming from the outdoor unit while the unit is not turning on signal an electrical issue in a system component. Bubbling noises are usually made by condenser drain lines or they may signal that there is a refrigerant leak.

Thermostat Not Working

Your AC thermostat is the center of the system. If it does not turn on or is on only for a short while, you may simply need to replace it. Call an AC technician to verify whether this is it or if there is something else.

Humidity

If you can feel the humidity inside your home, call your AC repair technician. Allowing humidity to remain inside will result in mold and mildew, which can impact the health of everyone living in the home.

Repeated Issues

If your AC technician has become your best friend because you call them so often, it may be time to replace your AC unit. There’s no point in continuing to throw money into repairing an AC system that is clearly on its last legs.