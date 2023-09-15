By Gabrielle Fonrouge

For the last three years, Robert has used a different email address to take advantage of a Black Friday Hulu promotion that most recently offered new customers a yearlong subscription for just $1.99 a month instead of the usual $7.99 monthly cost.

The social media manager has used similar tricks to score multiple first-time customer deals on sports betting websites and when buying Manga, a form of Japanese comics.

“I really don’t have empathy for a major company. I genuinely just don’t care,” Robert, a 31-year-old who asked to be referred to by his first name only because of privacy reasons, said in an interview with CNBC from his home on Long Island, New York.

“It’s easy to do it online where all you’re doing is just creating a new email address or creating a new account and it’s like, you’re never actually going to have to speak to anyone about it and there’s really no accountability, so, why not do it?” he said.

This type of “friendly fraud” might feel harmless and seem like a small drop in the bucket for powerful corporations. But taken together with more nefarious forms of fraud, it’s costing retailers more than $100 billion per year, according to Riskified , which published a new study on the problem on Thursday.

Riskified uses artificial intelligence and automation to fight fraud and boost revenue at major retailers including Wayfair , Peloton , Revolve and Canada Goose . For the study, it surveyed over 300 global companies with more than $500 million in total annual revenue.

The firm found retail policy abuses, such as return fraud and using fake email addresses for promo codes, is rising for some retailers. The practices tend to spike during the holidays or during times of high inflation.

About 90% of the companies polled in Riskified's study said offering generous refunds, return policies and promotions to drive sales and increase customer loyalty are important to their overall business strategies. However, the misuse of such policies is proving to be a major drain on profits, forcing some to think twice about offering such freebies as retailers look to protect their margins while they face high costs, rising shrink and a slowdown in discretionary spending.

“In our experience with merchants over the past two years, especially as they’ve been sharpening their pencils around profitability, they’ve really started to take a harder look at this,” said Riskified CEO Eido Gal.

“When you think about how easy it is to call in and say I never received my item, I received the wrong item, I want a different size, you can get a refund or a new item incredibly easily,” Gal said. “It’s much easier to do that than it is to steal financial or credit card information and I think fraudsters have caught up to that.”