NSU College of Law Unveils Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program

The Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program at Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law was unveiled last week before an audience of students and faculty at a special gathering hosted by NSU Law.

The unveiling celebrated a new partnership with the college and the Fort Lauderdale-based bankruptcy law firm, which stepped up to enhance NSU’s Pro Bono Honor Program by providing $50,000 in support over the next five years.

The Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program will ramp up the law student experience at NSU Law, maximize opportunities for students to provide pro bono services in the community, and increase the number of overall pro bono hours provided. The program provides a variety of programs for students to fulfill pro bono hours and maintains records of the students’ pro bono work.

“Working with the students and leaders at NSU Law, I am confident we will bring up a new generation of lawyers who are committed to pro bono service,” said Chad Van Horn, Founding Partner Attorney and NSU Alumnus. “Attorneys who commit their time and talent to pro bono work find the work is meaningful and powerful, knowing they have the ability to change lives for the better. I am very grateful to stand alongside NSU Law in this important effort.”

The Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program is part of the Public Interest Programs established in 1996 by NSU Shepard Broad College of Law. NSU Law encourages a culture of giving back, as does Van Horn Law Group.

“It is most fitting that this program be named the Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program,” said José Roberto (Beto) Juárez, Jr., Dean and Professor of Law at NSU’s Shepard Broad College of Law. “Chad Van Horn and the Van Horn Law Group exemplify our legal profession’s commitment to providing pro bono services of the highest quality to the underserved in our community. The law firm proudly proclaims its belief that the improvement of our community starts with giving all citizens equal access to the legal system.”

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., rates among the top five bankruptcy firms in the state based on the number of cases filed in the last 12 months (pacer.gov), is dedicated to restoring peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect. Its efforts on behalf of NSU Law’s Pro Bono Honor Program directly align with this mission.

The firm practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief and consumer law.

The firm ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Van Horn, the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life, is certified in business and consumer bankruptcy.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in Doral, Miami Lakes, North Miami, Miramar, Orlando and West Palm Beach. For more information about Van Horn Law Group, call (954) 637-0000 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.

For more information about the Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program, contact Jennifer Gordon, Esq., NSU Law Director of Public Interest Programs, at jgordon@nova.edu or visit https://www.law.nova.edu/jd-program/public-interest-law.html

All photos courtesy: Steven Oren