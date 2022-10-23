Chad Van Horn Wins American Bankruptcy Institute 40 Under 40 Award

Chad Van Horn, founding partner attorney of Van Horn Law Group, P.A., was chosen from a pool of candidates nationwide to receive a national 40 Under 40 Award from the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI). The ABI award recognizes 40 individuals under 40 who demonstrate remarkable ability, leadership, and achievement in the bankruptcy and insolvency community.

“I am truly honored to receive this national award,” said Van Horn. “My team and I work hard every day to help those facing stressful financial situations find pathways to solvency. The work is extremely gratifying.”

The mission of Van Horn’s firm is to restore peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding, and respect. Van Horn believes that all citizens should have equal access to the legal system, not just those who can afford it. As such, the firm has never turned down a pro bono case, handling more than 200 cases for no charge.

In that same spirit, Van Horn’s firm recently partnered with Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law by committing to $50,000 over five years to enhance its Pro Bono Honor Program to bring up a new generation of attorneys who understand the importance of and are committed to pro bono work. The program, now known as the Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program, recognizes students committed to serving the community. Van Horn is an alumnus of NSU’s Shepard Broad College of Law.

Van Horn and his firm have received multiple recognitions for extensive community involvement. In 2022, Van Horn’s company received Florida Trend’s Best Places to Work For Award, and Van Horn received the Spirit of Justice Award from Legal Aid Service of Broward. In 2021, his firm was named Law Firm of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward, and Van Horn was named a Florida Legal Awards On the Rise honoree by the Daily Business Review. In 2020, he received The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award from Legal Aid Service of Broward, the Up & Comer Award from South Florida Business & Wealth, the National Philanthropy Day Individual Hero Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Legacy Builder Award from Legacy Lives Here, Inc. In 2018, he received the prestigious 40 Under 40 award by the South Florida Business Journal and was selected for Leadership Broward Class XXXVII. In 2017, he was named Florida Big of the Year out of 15,000 mentors statewide and 2017Attorney of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward County.

Van Horn serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, Legal Aid Service of Broward County, and the American Board of Certification.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, foreclosure defense, corporate reorganization, debt negotiation, civil litigation, debt relief, and consumer law. The firm ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Van Horn, the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life, is certified in business and consumer bankruptcy.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in Doral, Miami Lakes, North Miami, Miramar, Orlando, and West Palm Beach. For more information about Van Horn Law Group, call (954) 637-0000 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.

