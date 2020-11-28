New Parents- An Overview Of Milk Formula Available

We can not deny the fact that breastfeeding is the best way to fulfill the baby’s nutritional needs but not all mothers can meet this demand due to various reasons. The reasons could be medical or practical. The WHO (World Health Organization)and AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) recommends breastfeeding a baby for at least six months after birth. It is easier said than done.

If breastfeeding is not an option, read about different types of formula milk that are available in the market and how you can choose the best one for your infant.

Different Types Of Formula Milk

There are numerous types of baby formulas concoct to meet varying needs all you need to do is study which one will fit your baby’s requirements. Details of each are given below,

Cow’s Milk Formula Milk

This type of formula milk is readily and widely available for babies. Although it should not be given to babies under a year old since it is heavy to digest because it contains all the food groups i.e carbs, proteins, and fats to fulfill the nutritional need of infants. Moreover, few formulations are available under this category with only cow’s protein as a constituent to feed babies and make it close to breast milk.

Non-Dairy Formula Milk

It is a plant-based formula derived from soybeans and is usually used as a personal choice. Although the pediatrician might prescribe using the soy-based formula in some cases.

Organic Formula Milk

The organically composed formulas are free of chemicals, pesticides, and fertilizers and have their own health benefits.

Lactose-free Formula Milk

If your baby is lactose-intolerant that means he/she can not digest the sugar that is present in regular formula milk. In lactose-free milk, the sugar is replaced with corn syrup to suit the baby’s digestive system.

Hydrolyzed Formula Milk

This formula is a predigested one where the milk protein is broken down into smaller molecules so that it can be digested easily by the baby. It can be replaced as the baby grows and gains strength.

Special Need Formula Milk

Formulas to meet the special need of a baby is usually prescribed by the doctor for premature babies. This formula is mainly plant-based, lactose-free, and predigested to promote steady growth and digestion.

Fortifier Formula MIlk

Along with breast milk some babies require added fortifiers to support their growth and health. In that case, a fortified formula is added to stored breast milk or given as a separate feed for improved development of the baby.

It is wise to discuss with your doctor and make the best decision for your baby before starting with formula milk. Furthermore, it is ideal to pair formula milk with breast milk to get the optimum results in terms of healthy growth and development.