New Omicron Subvariants Are Spreading: Should We Worry?

Written by Katharine Lang — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

Despite what many of us might like to believe, COVID-19 has not gone away. South Africa recently identified two new subvariants of Omicron — designated BA.4 and BA.5. These subvariants have now spread to several other countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. Should we be concerned about them? Medical News Today assessed the evidence and spoke to experts in the U.S. and the U.K. to find out.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron — the list of SARS-CoV-2 variants continues to expand. And no sooner have we got used to one variant than another appears.

Latest on the list are the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which were identified recently in South Africa, one of the few countries that are still sequencing large numbers of COVID-19 tests.

South Africa has seen a rapid increase in positive tests for COVID-19, and authorities believe that BA.4 and BA.5 are responsible. The National Institute of Clinical Diseases in South Africa reports that BA.4 and BA.5 are “Omicron viruses with a new combination of mutations.”

Scientists in this country first detected BA.4 on January 10, 2022, and it has since spread throughout South Africa, now making up 35% of positive tests. BA.5 was identified on February 25, and now accounts for 20% of cases in several South African regions.