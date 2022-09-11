Much About Saudi Ties To 9/11 Released, There’s More We Don’t Know – Like The Full Story Of UA 23

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Throughout the past year, in response to an executive order from President Biden, the FBI has declassified and made public thousands of pages of records about its once-secret “sub file” investigation into Saudi complicity in 9/11: Operation Encore.

Those records, largely and inexplicably ignored by the nation’s mainstream media, reveal stunning new facts about the involvement of Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs officials operating out of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Washington. The FBI’s conclusion: Saudi government officials knowingly provided support for the first two al Qaeda hijackers to enter the U.S. via Los Angeles International Airport 20 months before the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

But Operation Encore, whose existence was first made public by the FBI in 2016 in response to a lengthy Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit brought by Florida Bulldog’s parent company Broward Bulldog Inc., was focused on events surrounding those two hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Mihdhar, who with three other Saudis seized control of American Airlines Flight 77 and slammed it into the Pentagon.

But 17 other suicide hijackers commandeered and crashed three additional passenger jets that day and hundreds of agents assigned to PENTTBOM – the largest criminal inquiry in the bureau’s history – tracked their movements and contacts, too. And given the FBI’s prior disclosure to Florida Bulldog during FOIA litigation about hijackers’ ties to Saudis living in Sarasota that its Tampa field office alone contains more than 80,000 pages of classified 9/11 material, it’s clear that hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of pages of additional PENTTBOM documents continue to be kept from the public 21 years after the worst attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor.

