Cheddar Cheese Is Dyed Orange To Give It An Appealing Color.

April 17 recognizes the food holiday National Cheese Ball Day.

  • A cheese spread in the shape of a ball served with crackers, most often around Christmas in the U.S.  This cheese ball is commonly made with softened cream cheese and other ingredients.
  • Cheese puffs, which is a puffed corn snack, coated with a mixture of cheese or cheese flavored powders.  Cheese puffs are manufactured by extruding heated corn dough through a die that forms the particular shape, most likely a ball shape.
  • The origins have never been hazier for this American favorite. But many point to “Food of my Friends,” written by Virginia Safford and published in 1944 as a source for the first printed cheese ball recipe.
  • Cheese is a generic term for a diverse group of milk-based food products. Cheese is produced throughout the world in wide-ranging flavors, textures, and forms.  There are over 2000 varieties.
  • Cheese is one of the oldest foods in history, dating back 4000 years to the ancient Egyptians.
  • Cheese takes up about 1/10 of the volume of the milk it was made from.
  • The terms “Big Wheel” and “Big Cheese” originally referred to those who were wealthy enough to purchase a whole wheel of cheese.
  • The term “cheese ball” can also refer to the puffed air orange snack that can be purchased in the snack aisle.
  • A “cheeseball” also refers to someone trying to be funny or corny
  • In 1801, the town of Cheshire, MA, sent a 1,000-pound cheese ball to the White House as a gift for new President Thomas Jefferson.

