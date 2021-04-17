April 17 recognizes the food holiday National Cheese Ball Day.
- A cheese spread in the shape of a ball served with crackers, most often around Christmas in the U.S. This cheese ball is commonly made with softened cream cheese and other ingredients.
- Cheese puffs, which is a puffed corn snack, coated with a mixture of cheese or cheese flavored powders. Cheese puffs are manufactured by extruding heated corn dough through a die that forms the particular shape, most likely a ball shape.
- The origins have never been hazier for this American favorite. But many point to “Food of my Friends,” written by Virginia Safford and published in 1944 as a source for the first printed cheese ball recipe.
- Cheese is a generic term for a diverse group of milk-based food products. Cheese is produced throughout the world in wide-ranging flavors, textures, and forms. There are over 2000 varieties.
- Cheddar cheese is dyed orange to give it an appealing color. White cheddar is closer to its natural color.
- Cheese is one of the oldest foods in history, dating back 4000 years to the ancient Egyptians.
- Cheese takes up about 1/10 of the volume of the milk it was made from.
- The terms “Big Wheel” and “Big Cheese” originally referred to those who were wealthy enough to purchase a whole wheel of cheese.
- The term “cheese ball” can also refer to the puffed air orange snack that can be purchased in the snack aisle.
- A “cheeseball” also refers to someone trying to be funny or corny
- A cheese spread in the shape of a ball, usually served around Christmas in the United States
- Bocconcini, an Italian cheese in the shape of a ball
- Cheese puffs, a processed snack made from puffed corn and cheese, sometimes ball-shaped
- A synonym for “cheesy”
- A Midwestern United States slang for breaded and fried cheese curds
- In 1801, the town of Cheshire, MA, sent a 1,000-pound cheese ball to the White House as a gift for new President Thomas Jefferson.
Sources: