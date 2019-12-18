Moving? Why Not Ship Your Car?

You’re packing up boxes, selling belongings, hiring movers, and saying goodbye to your old home. The last thing you want to worry about now is how you’re going to get your car to your new destination.

Have you thought about hiring an auto transport company? Depending on the distance to your destination, your budget, and your needs, car shipping might be your best bet. Let’s take a look at the benefits of working with auto transport companies and some tips for making your car shipment hassle-free.

The Benefits of Shipping Your Car

It can be more cost-effective than driving the car yourself

Let’s say you’re moving from San Francisco to Orlando. The distance between those two cities is 2,887 miles, which if you drive nonstop, would take you 42 hours. Of course, you can’t drive that length of time without stopping, so realistically, if you drove seven hours a day consecutively, it would still take you five nights. You’ll need hotels and food for the journey. That’s easily $400 for lodging, $200 for gas, $100 for food, and nearly 3,000 miles’ worth of wear and tear on your car. Plus, you’ll have to factor in lost wages for taking time off just to make the drive.

On the other hand, hiring an auto transport company for that trip might cost $900, save you the hassle, and prevent excessive wear and tear on your car.

It’s more convenient

Amid the stress of uprooting your life, you’re not necessarily going to be up for a road trip. Putting your car in a professional’s trusted hands means one less thing for you to worry about.

It’s safer for you

In 2018, about 4.5 million people in the U.S. were seriously injured in crashes, and anywhere from six to 20 percent of traffic accidents are caused by driver sleepiness. When you’re going through the tiring process of moving, driving long distances isn’t a good idea.

Car Shipping: How It Works

When you hire an auto transport company, a driver with a truck pulling a trailer loaded with multiple vehicles will come to pick up your car. When the driver arrives, he will inspect your vehicle and fill out an inspection report. This report will note any existing damage that occurred before transport.

You should receive a copy of the inspection report (aka Bill of Lading), so be sure to review it carefully before you sign off on it. This ensures that if any damage happens in transit, you have proof that it wasn’t already there before pickup, and you can get reimbursed.

Next, the driver will put your car onto their trailer. He will then drive it to your next destination, and depending on timing, the car might arrive after you do. The auto transport company will give you an estimate of the pickup and arrival times, but due to the nature of driving long distances with multiple vehicles on board, they can’t guarantee an exact date and time. Often, they will give you around a three-day window. The driver will call you when he’s arriving for pickup and drop-off.

To save money on shipping your car, here are some factors to consider.

Expedited Shipping

Save money on shipping your car by planning far in advance so you don’t have to rush the shipment. If you need your vehicle delivered more quickly, you’ll end up paying an expedited shipping fee.

Terminal-to-Terminal vs. Door-to-Door Delivery

Auto transport companies offer either door-to-door delivery (where they pick up and deliver at or near your home) or terminal-to-terminal delivery (where you drop off and pick up your car from a designated terminal). Door-to-door delivery may cost more but is much more convenient.

Open vs. Closed Container Shipping

You can opt for open trailer or enclosed trailer shipping, but open trailer will have the lowest rates. Unless you’re shipping a high-value or exotic car, skip the enclosed trailer and go for open, which is the most common.

Frequently Asked Questions About Car Shipping

How much will it cost to ship my car?

It depends. Most auto transport companies will have a shipping calculator on their website, or you can contact them for a free quote. According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost range for shipping a car in the continental U.S. is about $700 to $1,200.

Do I have to pay upfront?

It’s common for auto transport companies to ask for a deposit upfront to secure your spot and then ask for the remaining balance once the driver successfully delivers your vehicle. Some car shipping companies will offer zero upfront payment, and you can pay in full once the vehicle arrives.

How do I find the best auto transport companies?

Ask friends and family for referrals if they’ve used an auto transport company they were happy with. You can also search online for auto transport companies in your area. Call and speak with representatives from each company and ask them about the shipping process, insurance coverage, payment options, and how often they’ll be in communication with you. You can also check the Better Business Bureau ratings for each company and see if there are any complaints filed about them.

What if my car gets damaged? Does the auto transport company insure it?

Any reputable auto transport company will insure your car during transport. Before you ship your vehicle, ask what the insurance covers and how you can file a claim if needed.

Tips for Shipping Your Car

Get quotes from multiple auto transport companies

You might be surprised at how much prices differ among auto transport companies shipping the same distance and destination. Do your due diligence and call around to get multiple quotes before you decide which car shipping company to go with.

Ask if they allow personal belongings in your car

Typically, you can’t stuff your car full of personal items when you ship it. Some auto transport companies will let you put some belongings inside your car, but with stipulations. For example, you may only be allowed to place up to 100 pounds of your belongings inside the trunk.

Take photos of the car before you ship it

A reputable auto transport company driver should fill out an inspection report before hauling your car. Even so, it’s still a good idea to take photos of your car beforehand as extra proof in case you need to file a claim later.

Choose a pickup and drop-off spot with enough space for the driver to maneuver his truck

If you live on a narrow street, you might need to suggest large parking lots at nearby stores to do the pickup.

Remove valuable items

Valuables could get stolen in transit. That’s why you should remove any valuable items from your car before shipping it.

Make plans for being without a car

When you’re shipping a car to your new destination, you’ll need to plan ahead. That’s because, depending on the distance, it could take up to a week or more for it to arrive. You’ll either have to ship it a few days before you leave, or you’ll have to wait for a few days after you arrive at your new destination. Either way, you’ll be without a car for a bit, so plan accordingly. You might need a rental car or to borrow a friend’s car. If you’re shipping your car before flying out, make sure to arrange a ride to the airport.

Plan on being there at pickup and drop-off

Someone must be there when your car is picked up to inspect and sign off on the inspection. If you can’t be there, ask a trusted family member or friend if they can be there instead. The same applies for delivery. Be sure to factor this into your plans when shipping your car.

Consider Car Shipping for Your Next Move

Professional auto transport companies know what they’re doing and will insure your car against damage. While you tie up loose ends and prepare for a fresh start, your car will be safely on its way to your new home