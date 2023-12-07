Mcdonald’s To Open First Cosmc’s Spinoff Restaurant This Week

By Amelia Lucas

McDonald’s will open the first location of its new spinoff brand CosMc’s this week in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The fast-food giant plans to open 10 CosMc’s locations, including nine restaurants in Texas, by the end of 2024 in a test. McDonald’s will then spend a year analyzing data to decide whether it will expand the small-format chain.

The name for the new brand comes from CosMc, a McDonaldland mascot who appeared in advertisements in the late 1980s and early 1990s. CosMc is an alien from outer space who craves McDonald’s food. The company has leaned more into marketing its mascots after seeing success with the Grimace Birthday Meal earlier this year.

The burger chain first revealed it was creating CosMc’s as a spinoff in July, but withheld more details about its plans. Photos of the Bolingbrook location surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week.

With a menu that includes old favorites like Egg McMuffins and M&M McFlurries, and new items like Churro Frappes and pretzel bites, McDonald’s is positioning CosMc’s as a fast, convenient way to grab a pick-me-up snack or coffee.

“When 3 p.m. hits, and you need a boost, take a trip to CosMc’s,” a narrator said in a video shown to investors on Wednesday.