Little Money For Broward Schools, But Plenty For PR Spinmeisters

Broward Schools’ bond program doesn’t have enough money to finish the promised renovations of crumbling classrooms. Yet the program paid a communications firm $800,000 last year to trumpet its successes.

A School Board audit released this month listed what Garth Business Solutions of Miramar did for the money.

No. 1 task for Garth was “compiling” a quarterly bond report.

No. 2 is web design for the bond program.

No. 3 is compiling newsletters, circulate and pamphlets.

Then there is graphic design, photography, copywriting and, my favorite, social media updates.

Oh, and “ad-hoc reports requested” by the schools “leadership.”

It took a seven-person bond communication team to accomplish all this. It adds up to roughly $790,920, says the audit.