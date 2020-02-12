Kefir or yogurt: Which is better?

Kefir and yogurt have a similar sour, fermented taste, but there are many differences between them.

These differences include:

Production

For centuries, people have made kefir using kefir grains and cow’s milk. It is also possible to make it with goat or sheep milk. Kefir grains resemble tiny cauliflower florets.

Manufacturers add the grains to the milk to ferment it, then they remove them. The remaining product is kefir. The grains are reusable in the next batch.

They can also make kefir dairy-free, by fermenting the grains with water or coconut water and sugar.

On the other hand, commercial producers make yogurt by heating a yogurt mix, then cooling it and adding the helpful bacteria.

Current standard procedures and regulations for yogurt production require the addition of both Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus as the starter culture.

This is the best starter culture due to the symbiotic relationship between the two species.

Bacteria and yeasts

Both kefir and yogurt can help populate the gut with good bacteria. The difference is that kefir contains a wider variety of bacteria, and it also contains beneficial yeasts.

Two of the most common beneficial yeasts in kefir are Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Saccharomyces unisporus.

According to research, kefir may:

have antimicrobial and antifungal properties

help the immune system

be anti-allergenic and antitumor

be beneficial for lactose malabsorption

However, the variation in microorganisms in each batch make it difficult to verify the health effects of different products.