Is Off-Label Use Of FDA Drugs An Option For Treating COVID-19?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in many parts of the world. Notably, the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is causing widespread concern.

While multiple COVID-19 vaccines are available, there is still a struggle to get all eligible people vaccinated. As researchers continue looking for ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19, new research from UoM in the U.K. might offer new avenues to explore. The new paper, which appears in PLOS Pathogens, suggests several drugs that already have approval from the FDA have the potential to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19. A COVID-19 snapshot

According to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40.4 million people in the United States have contracted a SARS-CoV-2 infection since the pandemic began. Additionally, over 650,000 individuals in the country have died from COVID-19. Globally, there have been more than 222.6 million cases and over 4.5 million deaths from the disease. Scientists have developed and released multiple vaccines that protect against developing severe COVID-19. Additionally, researchers are researching non-vaccine-related methods to reduce both the spread and severity of the illness. For example, Medical News Today recently covered monoclonal antibody treatment that appears to reduce the risk of hospitalization in high-risk people with COVID-19.

Research on existing drugs