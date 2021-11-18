Hyundai, Says Steve, Has A Tucson Model To Please Everyone

So you’re drawn to this new design – what Hyundai calls Parametric Dynamics – and now the all-new 2022 Tucson is on your shopping list. But which one do you choose? The gas model? Sporty N Line? How about a plug-in? Or perhaps this new Hybrid is right for you which even comes standard with all-wheel drive.
Hyundai sells more Tucsons than any other model and it’s not even close. So it’s no wonder they’re expanding its offerings with a variant for everyone. And this week I’m getting to know the gas-electric hybrid Tucson without the plug with a starting MSRP of $30,275 including destination.
It’s available in 3 trim levels and as usual I’ve got the top-of-the-line model called the Limited. That gets you exclusive standard features such as premium exterior design details like these funky daytime running lights integrated into the grille, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats with driver’s side memory, an 8-way power passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, the larger touchscreen with navigation, capacitive touch HVAC controls which can also be summoned with voice commands, smart park that allows you to use the key fob to pull the Tucson into and out of tight parking spots, wireless device charging, expanded ambient interior lighting and a host of driver assistance features including an around view monitor and blind view monitor a la Honda but better.
That’s a lot of stuff to entice the Tucson Hybrid shopper into the Limited which stickers here for $38,854 with the only option being the floor mats. If you can embrace the polarizing design, the Tucson, in all of its various flavors, makes a compelling argument for purchase.
