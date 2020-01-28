No matter how you look at it, starting any business can be both stressful and exciting. To help keep the process exciting we are going to show you exactly how easy it truly is to start your very own t-shirt business.

Even if you have just a little bit of interest you’ll be able to take full control of a project which would otherwise seem difficult.

However, today’s entrepreneurs are able to take advantage of a few processes that eliminate their need for storing their supply. These processes are known as drop shipping and print-on-demand. Having these benefits will allow you to generate a passive income quicker because of the amount of money saved.

So if you are more interested in how to start a t-shirt business, then you will need to follow the steps that we’ve explained for you below.

Creating a Brand

The first thing that needs to be done is to think of a niche, a logo, and a brand name. With a niche, this is what you use when you want your product to focus on certain aspects. An example of this is a group of people who have the same interests. When you research a niche, the idea behind it is to develop a popular theme or topic that can be easily marketed.

Make Your Angle Unique

After you find your popular niche to work off of and discover that it has a lot of potentials, this is when your unique angle comes into play. You’ll then want to complete some more research so that you already know what type of t-shirts currently exist and are selling in the niche. This will allow you to get an idea of the amount of competition you can expect.

While searching, keep an eye out for opportunities to have your designs marketed. Contemplate on the whereabouts of clients so that you can easily locate them for marketing purposes so that way you won’t have to do this as you’re trying to get your design off the ground or brainstorming for a name. A good place to start is with forums, blogs and social media.

After you have a niche, begin to think of a catchy design logo and name that go with the niche perfectly. Remember the research that you conducted earlier and use it to generate possible ideas for your own brand’s t-shirt name. Try to keep your idea original so that way you avoid copying a design that already exists. What you can do is use the current design ideas as your own inspiration to develop your own brand.

Producing Your T-shirts

The production of t-shirt designs includes many options.

If you are looking to save quite a bit of money while in the developing stages of your business then you’ll need to use an easy and cheap method that can produce your t-shirts. Your best bet will be to utilize a service known as print on demand.

If you are unfamiliar with how a POD works, we’ve explained it for you below:

• You have your desired design uploaded to your preferred POD

• You receive payment from a sale through your store

• The POD provider receives your customer’s order and information via your websites shopping cart

• You get charged for the wholesale price by the POD provider and then they ship the product directly for you

• The difference that remains is yours as a profit