How to Have a Successful Winter Holiday in Florida

Many people travel to Florida for their winter holiday. Florida is a big state with a lot to see. As with any trip, planning can make or break your winter holiday, so here are a few of the essential details you’ll need to sort out. Whether you’re planning a solo getaway, family trip, or couple’s vacation, following these tips will help you have a successful winter holiday in the Sunshine State.

Decide whether to drive or fly

Depending on where you’re coming from (and how much time you’re getting off from work) this might not even be a question. But for many, it’s a realistic option that warrants consideration. If you are going to drive, make sure your car is in good condition. Nothing ruins a road trip faster than a breakdown and needing to find an auto dealer at the last minute.

As for flying, heading to tropical destinations during the winter isn’t exactly cheap. However, using a flight monitoring app can help you cash in on the best deal.

Choose a specific destination

Depending on how long you’re going to be in Florida, you may be able to pick multiple cities. But regardless of your plan, having a strategy in mind is going to save you a lot of headaches. So, select a destination or two (or three) with a game plan in mind. If you’re going to stop in multiple places, it could be good fun to pick ones that are vastly different, like the charming town of Ponce Inlet and Miami–that way you get to experience the best of both worlds.

Create a list of your must-see sights

If you’re going with several people, this will be especially important to make sure that everyone has the best time possible. While a stay at Cinderella’s Castle Suite at Walt Disney World might be on someone’s bucket list, others may have an Everglades exploration in mind. Creating a list with at least one thing for everyone will be the key to a peaceful trip.

Set a budget

One of the biggest vacation hiccups is running out of money or having to go into debt to enjoy yourself to the fullest. However, setting a realistic budget (which should be easier if you follow the above planning) will help you keep your finances in the clear and your mind worry-free. Here are a few things to factor in when building your winter holiday budget:

Food and drinks

Accommodations

Transportation

Activities

Emergency funds (you never know)

Souvenirs

If crunching numbers makes you cringe, you’re in luck because there are plenty of budgeting apps that make it easy to set your goals and save up for your trip. And remember, you can have fun on a budget, especially with the plentiful free beaches, affordable eats, and walkability of many popular Florida destinations.

Pack Accordingly

There are few things worse than arriving at your destination only to find out that you’ve forgotten something important or have packed incorrectly for the weather on your trip. While you might be able to enjoy high 70’s during the day if you’re in Miami, brace yourself for the cool temps you could encounter at night in Tallahassee, which can get as low as the 40’s. Check into the climate and winter weather predictions for the specific region of Florida you’re visiting to make sure you’re able to pack just right.

When packing, you should also consider the types of activities you’ll be doing. If you’re going to be lounging on the beach and exploring the locale you can probably get away with more casual attire like shorts, tank tops, and trendy beachwear. However, if you’re going clubbing or spending your days cruising around in yachts, you’re going to need some more upscale outfits.

With these recommendations in mind, you’re all set for your exciting Floridian winter getaway. Now, all you need to worry about is having fun and getting some much-needed rest and relaxation, you’ve earned it!