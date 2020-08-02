How Personal Injury Lawyers Can Help You?

If you are seeking compensation after an accident, it is important to realize that not all lawyers are experts in this field. Anyone seeking legal advice and representation should ensure that their lawyer has the appropriate experience and expertise to handle the case properly.

If you are considering claiming compensation after a personal injury as a result of an accident that was not your fault, one of the most important decisions you can make is choosing the right lawyer.

Accidents with injuries happen every day, but the vast majority of them are not reported. Have you ever stumbled on the sidewalk and dislocated your ankle or had unexpected side effects from a medical procedure? Both cases can be classified as personal injury accidents for which you are entitled to compensation. Unfortunately, people often don’t do this because they are not aware of their rights. This can be very bad because you will eventually get stuck with the resulting expenses for an accident that wasn’t your fault.

Personal injury lawyers from Davis, Saperstein & Salomon are here to help you get the compensation you are entitled to. We understand the financial and mental stress that these situations can cause, and we can help you navigate the complex area of ​​injury regulations.

Types of accidents with injuries

A common reason why many people don’t file a personal injury claim is that they don’t know which events are eligible. Car accidents and slips are among the most common, but there are many others that legally justify compensation from a careless side. Accidents involving injury include:

Product liability accidents

Medical error

Accidents involving pedestrians

Carelessness on the construction site

Responsibility for the premises

Dog bites

Police brutality

Death committed

Nursing home violence

While all injuries have the right to bring legal action, state law sets a deadline for someone to do so. This is called “prescription”. The limitation period for most accidents involving injured persons in New York is three years, which means that the injured party must file a claim within three years from the date the damage occurred. Failure to do so results in the person losing their ability to recover compensation for this claim.

The three-year law applies only to most injuries, as cases of medical abuse are covered by the Discovery Rule. In cases where a medical instrument has been left in the patient’s body after surgery, the clock begins to count down a three-year limitation period on the day the fact was discovered.

How a personal injury lawyer can help

When submitting a claim for personal injury compensation, you want to be sure that you will receive compensation for all damages resulting from the accident. A personal injury lawyer can help you identify all the damages that occur in your case and get fair compensation for those that affect your case.