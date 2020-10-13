How Are Slot Machines Developed And How They Evolved Over Time

Slot machines are very popular in the gambling and casino industry. They are first of all a great and fun way to spend time and also offer a chance to win money– if you are lucky enough.

And even though in recent years the online casino games have become more and more popular among the players, the traditional slot machines still hold a very special place in the industry.

The casino games have a centuries-old tradition, but the mechanical slot machines brought a revolutionary change in the way people gambled. Through these machines, casino games became increasingly popular around the world.

The first slot machine was invented more than 120 years ago, at the end of the 19th century. The place was in San Francisco, California, and it was named “Liberty Bell Slot Machine”. Its inventor was Charles Fey, a car mechanic. There were five symbols: diamonds, hearts, spades, horseshoes, and the liberty bell. Three liberty bells meant the highest payout, thus the name of the slot machine.

A few years later, in 1907, in Chicago appeared the Operators Bell, which introduced the fruit symbols. These symbols are still found in classic slot machines today.

More than half of century later, after World War Two passed, the industry took the first steps towards automation of the slot machines. Thus, in the year 1963, the first electromechanical slot appeared, named “Money Honey”.

Then, in 1976, a new slot machine was displayed at the Hilton hotel in Las Vegas and was quite an innovation for those times.

People enjoyed the electro-mechanical slot machines for more than 30 years. The 1990s represented the beginning of another era after the newest available computerized technology was implemented. This turned out to be a huge development for the video slots in casinos.

Then, the Internet spread around the world, starting from the mid-1990s. The casino industry quickly adopted the new technological development, and the traditional slot machines received another big upgrade: The games and the video slots moved online, and outside the casinos.

Gamblers could play them from anywhere, and at any hour, thanks to the devices connected to the Internet, and especially to the development of mobile gadgets. And soon, this translated to a lot more people playing video slots much more often than they used to in the brick-and-mortar casinos. The number of online casinos began to grow rapidly, and so did the variety of slots and games.

The new modern video slots are also easier to play. That is because they offer game instructions before actually starting to play, plus the demo versions. This is a major improvement compared to the old slot machines.

Another thing that changed significantly was the gaming experience. While the traditional slot machines were limited by their technology, the new online video slots presented many engaging features.

From the 3D visual effects and the animations to the incredibly accurate sound effects and graphics, the video slots offered an experience never seen before in the casino world. Players could also enjoy more gaming features, and also more pay lines. All this development bringing more players and more bets also brought bigger prizes on the table.

But what players love the most with the newest slot machines is the great variety of games. Basically, if you want to play an online video slot, you will definitely find one which you will enjoy. And the number of games just keeps on growing.