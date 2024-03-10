Hot Sun, Clouds, and Showers

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers as a front moves in. Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Middle and Upper Keys, while the Gulf Coast and Lower Keys will top out in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring a cool start, with lows in the 60s. The day will see lots of sun. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few locations reaching the 80-degree mark.

Tuesday morning will be cool again, with lows in the 60s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area during the morning, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of clouds and showers with a bit of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf Coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and the Keys. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.